GHS Tenth Man Club

Hosted by

GHS Tenth Man Club

Tenth Man Golf Raffle and Additional Items 2025

Perfect Game Package
$200

3 mulligans (unused as additional raffle tickets post round)
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 Green and auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yd marker on #4)
30 Raffle Tickets
Cash Game Raffle opportunity for one player
Total Value $270

No Hitter Package
$150

2 mulligans
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 Green and auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yd marker on #4)
18 Raffle Tickets
Cash Game Raffle opportunity for one player
Total Value: $190

Grand Slam Package
$100

2 mulligans
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 green and auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yd marker on #4)
8 Raffle Tickets
Total Value $120

Raffle Tickets
$100

24 Raffle Tickets
(Valued at $120)

Raffle tickets
$20

4 Raffle Tickets

Cash Game Raffle Opportunity
$25

Chance to win up to $200 cash.

Mulligan
$20

1 mulligan for $20. May purchase multiple mulligans. Any leftovers may be turned in for raffle tickets.
(Mulligan may not be used for the Cash Game Raffle)

Auto Birdie
$20

Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 green and get an auto birdie)

Pro Drive
$20

Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yr marker on #4)

Add a donation for GHS Tenth Man Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!