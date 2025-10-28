Tenth Man Golf Raffle and Additional Items 2025

3 mulligans (unused as additional raffle tickets post round)
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 Green and auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yd marker on #4)
30 Raffle Tickets
Cash Game Raffle opportunity for one player
Total Value $270
2 mulligans
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 Green and auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yd marker on #4)
18 Raffle Tickets
Cash Game Raffle opportunity for one player
Total Value: $190
2 mulligans
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 green and auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yd marker on #4)
8 Raffle Tickets
Total Value $120
24 Raffle Tickets
(Valued at $120)
4 Raffle Tickets
Chance to win up to $200 cash.
1 mulligan for $20. May purchase multiple mulligans. Any leftovers may be turned in for raffle tickets.
(Mulligan may not be used for the Cash Game Raffle)
Auto Birdie Hole (land on #17 green and get an auto birdie)
Pro Drive Hole (Tee off from 250 yr marker on #4)
$
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