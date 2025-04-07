588 BEB 3ABCT 4ID
Teos Tacos
Brisket Taco Single
$5
One freshly grilled brisket taco made with eggs and toppings of your choice.
Brisket Taco Triple
$13
Three Brisket Tacos for the hungriest of soldiers.
Donut
$3
Sweeten up your day with one donut of your choice.
