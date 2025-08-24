Terre Haute Monopoly Championship Sponsorship

🎩 Pennybags Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
  • Event naming rights (“[Your Business Name] Terre Haute Monopoly Championship”)
  • Logo on all marketing, website, press releases, and game boards
  • Table display space at the event
  • Recognition during finals and awards
  • 4 complimentary player entries
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
🏦 Banker Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage, social media, and game currency
  • Option to sponsor a tournament round
  • Table display space at event
  • 2 complimentary player entries
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Round Sponsorship
$750
  • Sponsor one of the three main rounds: Qualifiers, Semi-Finals, or Finals
  • Recognition during the sponsored round (announcements, signage, and projected screen if available)
  • 2 complimentary player entries
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Community Chest Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on event signage, social media, Community Chest Cards, and board
  • Recognition during semifinals
  • 1 complimentary player entry
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Chance Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on event signage, social media, Chance Cards, and board
  • Recognition during semifinals
  • 1 complimentary player entry
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Get Out of Jail Sponsor
$400
  • Logo on event signage, social media, and Get Out of Jail Free Cards
  • Table sponsorship selling extra "Get Out of Jail Free" cards
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Table Sponsor
$150
  • Business name/logo displayed at the table (sign or placard)
  • Recognition in the event program as a Table Sponsor
  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Boardwalk Property Sponsor
$400

Have your company's name replace "Boardwalk" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Park Place
$350

Have your company's name replace "Park Place" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Pennsylvania Avenue
$320

Have your company's name replace "Pennsylvania Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

North Carolina Avenue
$300

Have your company's name replace "North Carolina Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Pacific Avenue
$300

Have your company's name replace "Pacific Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Marvin Gardens
$280

Have your company's name replace "Marvin Gardens" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Ventnor Avenue
$260

Have your company's name replace "Ventnor venue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Atlantic Avenue
$260

Have your company's name replace "Atlantic Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Illinois Avenue
$240

Have your company's name replace "Illinois Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Indiana Avenue
$220

Have your company's name replace "Indiana Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Kentucky Avenue
$220

Have your company's name replace "Kentucky Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
New York Avenue
$200

Have your company's name replace "New York Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Tennessee Avenue
$180

Have your company's name replace "Tennessee Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

St. James Place
$180

Have your company's name replace "St. James Place" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Virginia Avenue
$160

Have your company's name replace "Virginia Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
States Avenue
$140

Have your company's name replace "States Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
St. Charles Place
$140

Have your company's name replace "St. Charles Place" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Connecticut Avenue
$120

Have your company's name replace "Connecticut Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Vermont Avenue
$100

Have your company's name replace "Vermont Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Oriental Avenue
$100

Have your company's name replace "Oriental Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

Baltic Avenue
$60

Have your company's name replace "Baltic Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Mediterranean Avenue
$60

Have your company's name replace "Mediterranean Avenue" on the board and property deeds.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Railroad
$200

Name one of the four Monopoly Railroads after your company.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Utilities
$150

Naming rights of one of the two Utilities on the board.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Taxes
$100

You logo will appear on one of the two tax spots on the board.

  • Optional: opportunity to provide a branded giveaway (pen, coupon, etc.)
Add a donation for Friends of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple

$

