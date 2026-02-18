Terrell Academy's Silent Auction

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This colorful fish is 36 inches X 18 inches. It would be great for a lake/beach house It was made and donated by Mrs.Burnett, our Spanish teacher and friend.
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Donated by Garland Williams and Associates
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Join Coach Israel and the Varsity Lady Eagles basketball team. Run out with the team and be the manager for one home game.
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Donated by SOWEGA Pool
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Donated by Tuff Truckin’
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Donated by Adorn Hair Boutique
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Donated by Paisley Peach
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Donated by Twice the Ice
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Donated by Katielou Jewelry
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GHD Hair tool and wash, cut and style donated by Rylee Cook. Amika Hair Products donated by Rylee and Linley Flowers
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Donated by Allie's Boutique inside of Livi and Company
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Donated by Georgia’s Own Credit Union
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Donated by Adams Family Pharmacy and Preston Family Medicine
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Donated by Phoebe Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Center
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Donated by The Clay Spot
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Donated by our very own, Jessi Eckols
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Donated by Enchanted Nails
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Donated by Sophie Mae’s
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Donated by Sherry Clark Photography
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Donated by Cake Art by Jen
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