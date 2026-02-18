Hosted by

Terrell Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Terrell Academy's Silent Auction

Bottle Cap Fish item
Bottle Cap Fish
$20

Starting bid

This colorful fish is 36 inches X 18 inches. It would be great for a lake/beach house It was made and donated by Mrs.Burnett, our Spanish teacher and friend.

2 Boston Ferns in Planters item
2 Boston Ferns in Planters
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Garland Williams and Associates

Basketball Team Manager item
Basketball Team Manager
$50

Starting bid

Join Coach Israel and the Varsity Lady Eagles basketball team. Run out with the team and be the manager for one home game.

Kanga Cooler item
Kanga Cooler
$15

Starting bid

Donated by SOWEGA Pool

Yeti Bottle and Mug item
Yeti Bottle and Mug
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Tuff Truckin’

Redken Bond Repair and Protect/Hot Tools Hot Air Brush item
Redken Bond Repair and Protect/Hot Tools Hot Air Brush
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Adorn Hair Boutique

Laura Park Weekender and Cosmetic Bag item
Laura Park Weekender and Cosmetic Bag
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Paisley Peach

Bass Pro Cooler and Tumbler item
Bass Pro Cooler and Tumbler
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Twice the Ice

Katielou Earrings item
Katielou Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Katielou Jewelry

Southern Shears Gift Basket item
Southern Shears Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

GHD Hair tool and wash, cut and style donated by Rylee Cook. Amika Hair Products donated by Rylee and Linley Flowers

Strawberry Door Hanger item
Strawberry Door Hanger
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Allie's Boutique inside of Livi and Company

Rtic Cooler and Tumblers item
Rtic Cooler and Tumblers item
Rtic Cooler and Tumblers
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Georgia’s Own Credit Union

One Month Weight Loss Management item
One Month Weight Loss Management
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Adams Family Pharmacy and Preston Family Medicine

Botox item
Botox
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Phoebe Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Center

The Clay Spot GC item
The Clay Spot GC
$15

Starting bid

Donated by The Clay Spot

Art Teacher for the Day item
Art Teacher for the Day
$40

Starting bid

Donated by our very own, Jessi Eckols

Enchanted Nails GC item
Enchanted Nails GC
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Enchanted Nails

Sophie Mae’s GC item
Sophie Mae’s GC
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Sophie Mae’s

Sherry Clark Photography item
Sherry Clark Photography
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Sherry Clark Photography

Cake Art by Jen GC item
Cake Art by Jen GC
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Cake Art by Jen

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!