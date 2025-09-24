Territorial Young Marines

Hosted by

Territorial Young Marines

About this event

Territorial Young Marines Annual Birthday Ball - 2025

1917 W 32nd St

Yuma, AZ 85365, USA

Children Under 12 Admission
$15

Dinner and all access to the event.

Adult Admission
$25

Dinner and all access to the event.

Table of 8 Admission
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner and a reserved table for a group of 8.

Young Marine or Adult Volunteer
Free

These tickets are for our Young Marines or Adult Volunteers only. There is no cost for this ticket since the unit is covering that cost. Happy Birthday Young Marines!

Pay at the Door Child (12 and under) Ticket - $15.00
Free

These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.

Pay at the Door Adult Ticket - $25.00
Free

These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.

Add a donation for Territorial Young Marines

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!