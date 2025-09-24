Territorial Young Marines Annual Birthday Ball - 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Yuma, AZ 85365, USA
Dinner and all access to the event.
Dinner and all access to the event.
Dinner and a reserved table for a group of 8.
These tickets are for our Young Marines or Adult Volunteers only. There is no cost for this ticket since the unit is covering that cost. Happy Birthday Young Marines!
These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.
These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!