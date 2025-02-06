Tessa Community Silent Auction 2025

A $100 git card for Little City Books.
The most charming book store in Hoboken with a great selection of books for adults and children
https://littlecitybooks.com/
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym
$149
Starting bid
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken North
$100
Starting bid
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken North
$100
Starting bid
5-class pack at Bunny Hive Hoboken
$135
Starting bid
Cosmetic Spider Vein Package (valued over $500)
$100
Starting bid
2 tickets to see New York City FC
$150
Starting bid
A gift certificate for acupuncture and a Gua Sha facial
$200
Starting bid
4 VIP tickets to a Laurie Berkner Band show
$150
Starting bid
A basket of Dossier products (Scents, candles, room diffuser
$50
Starting bid
A basket of Dossier products (Scents, candles, room diffuser
$50
Starting bid
Breakfast for Two at Google’s Stunning New $2.1B NYC Office
$60
Starting bid
4 tickets to see the world famous Yankees
$300
Starting bid
2 tickets to see the New York Mets
$200
Starting bid
A silver ring with Gemstone made for you
$100
Starting bid
A handmade women silver ring with Gemstone (pink tourmaline) made for you by Atike Uçar (Tessa Parent)
5 class pack at the Jane Do studio in Hoboken
$125
Starting bid
5 class pack at the new Barry's Bootcamp location in Hoboken
$135
Starting bid
A $100 in giftcard for Hudson Table in Hoboken
$80
Starting bid
A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult
$180
Starting bid
A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult
$180
Starting bid
A $200 gift certificate for Halifax Restaurant in Hoboken
$180
Starting bid
1 Hour Salsa class with Ana Marie Toledo
$60
Starting bid
A mixed media portrait by Elodie Passelaigue
$100
Starting bid
Babysitting Service
$50
Starting bid
Dinner with Kevin Weekes at Blu on Hudson
$500
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 at Atelier Sucre
$150
Starting bid
45 minute 529 college planning session
$80
Starting bid
A $100 gift card for the Island Central restaurant
$75
Starting bid
Gift card for $100
$80
Starting bid
Gift card for $100
$80
Starting bid
8 tickets for the American Museum of Natural History
$100
Starting bid
A free orthodontic treatment
$500
Starting bid
An hour with a Mandarin-speaking parent to talk about parent
$50
Starting bid
Signed Copy of Everyone’s Table by Chef Gregory Gourdet
$20
Starting bid
