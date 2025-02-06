Tessa Community Silent Auction 2025

Dinner with Kevin Weekes at Blu on Hudson Kevin Weekes had 11 successful seasons in the NHL. He is one of the few players to play in a Stanley Cup Final for the Carolina Hurricanes and play for all three metro NYC NHL teams: the NY Islanders, NJ Devils and NY Rangers. In 2009, Kevin became the first Black hockey analyst in 91 years of NHL history. Kevin has been featured on the world’s best platforms, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, MSG, the NHL Network, Hockey Night In Canada, Good Morning America, The Today Show and The View. Kevin has been the lead analyst on the NHL’s own NHL Network for the last 15 seasons, is tapped to announce all of the NHL’s marquee events annually and is on the air more than any sports analyst in major sports in the world. This includes the Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Games, NHL Entry Draft, NHL Draft Lottery, the NHL Outdoor Games and the history-making “Big City Greens” Disney and NHL collaboration as a live-action cartoon version of himself. He was also a part of two nominated specials at this year’s Sports Emmys. The Knie Family will contribute up $600 towards the dinner.

