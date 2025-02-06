Hosted by

Tessa Community Silent Auction 2025

Gift card from Little City Books item
Gift card from Little City Books
$80

Starting bid

A $100 git card for Little City Books. The most charming book store in Hoboken with a great selection of books for adults and children https://littlecitybooks.com/
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym item
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym
$149

Starting bid

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym Children's Fitness Center in the Monroe Center. (Value of $199) https://www.mygym.com/hoboken
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken North item
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken North
$100

Starting bid

A fitness training program for teens 11-17 yrs old in the Monroe Center studio (Value $119) https://f45training.com/studio/hobokennorth/
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken North item
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken North
$100

Starting bid

Classes for adults in the Monroe Center studio. (Value $300) F45 Training merges three leading-edge fitness training styles into one 45-minute functional training class https://f45training.com/studio/hobokennorth/
5-class pack at Bunny Hive Hoboken item
5-class pack at Bunny Hive Hoboken
$135

Starting bid

Valued at $175 A social club in Hoboken for littles + their grownups. The Bunny Hive offers a beautiful space designed for children and adults alike, where families can learn, play, and socialize. https://thebunnyhive.com/hoboken
Cosmetic Spider Vein Package (valued over $500) item
Cosmetic Spider Vein Package (valued over $500)
$100

Starting bid

Restore the health and beauty of your legs today with New Jersey’s top rated and most experienced vein specialists. Since 1963, the Vein Institute of NJ has been the area’s leading vascular practice, committed to compassionate patient care and proven positive outcomes. We are pleased to donate the following package for the Tessa community at the upcoming Gala: - Cosmetic Spider Vein Package (valued over $500) - Includes one (1) spider vein sclerotherapy treatment session for the legs + vein amenities package (lotions, lip balms, nail files, shorts) THE CARDIOVASCULAR CARE GROUP Hoboken https://tcvcg.com/
2 tickets to see New York City FC item
2 tickets to see New York City FC
$150

Starting bid

- 2 tickets for New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati. Sun, May 4th at 3PM at Citi Field (Section 136, Row 11, Seat 20 & 21 Gifted by Rodrigo and Holly (Tessa parents)
A gift certificate for acupuncture and a Gua Sha facial item
A gift certificate for acupuncture and a Gua Sha facial
$200

Starting bid

A gift certificate for acupuncture and a Gua Sha facial in the Hoboken location http://www.classicalacupunctureandwellness.com/
4 VIP tickets to a Laurie Berkner Band show item
4 VIP tickets to a Laurie Berkner Band show
$150

Starting bid

4 tickets and VIP meet and greet tickets to a Laurie Berkner Band show. Carteret Performing Arts Center, Carteret, NJ (31 minute drive from Hoboken) October 5th at 3pm Valued at: $400+ Concert and VIP Meet & Greet after the show. With option to switch to the November show in Manhattan. http://www.laurieberkner.com
A basket of Dossier products (Scents, candles, room diffuser item
A basket of Dossier products (Scents, candles, room diffuser
$50

Starting bid

A basket of Dossier products - Discovery Set ($99) - Ambery Vanilla Room Diffuser ($38) - Floral Rose Candle ($39) - Ambery Saffron 100mL ($79) - Oud & Rose on Fire ($38) - Rose & Basil Bliss ($38) (Scents, candles, room diffusers) DOSSIER Step Into The Perfume House. Made in France 🇫🇷 https://dossier.co/ https://www.instagram.com/dossierperfumes/
A basket of Dossier products (Scents, candles, room diffuser item
A basket of Dossier products (Scents, candles, room diffuser
$50

Starting bid

A basket of Dossier products - Discovery Set ($99) - Woody Sandalwood Room Diffuser ($38) - Aromatic Star Anise Candle ($39) - Woody Sandalwood 100mL ($79) - Orchid & Sandalwood at Dusk ($38) - Zest for life ($38) DOSSIER Step Into The Perfume House. Made in France 🇫🇷 https://dossier.co/ https://www.instagram.com/dossierperfumes/
Breakfast for Two at Google's Stunning New $2.1B NYC Office item
Breakfast for Two at Google’s Stunning New $2.1B NYC Office
$60

Starting bid

Breakfast for Two at Google’s Stunning New $2.1B NYC Office . Step inside Google’s newest and most exciting NYC campus at St. John’s Terminal, a historic freight hub transformed into a cutting-edge workplace overlooking the Hudson River. Enjoy a delicious breakfast for two and barista-crafted coffee at one of Google’s famed cafés while exploring this $2.1 billion redevelopment that blends innovation with the city’s industrial past. Weekdays only. Date to be mutually agreed upon. Two guests (names must be provided in advance for security clearance) Gifted by Veronika
4 tickets to see the world famous Yankees item
4 tickets to see the world famous Yankees
$300

Starting bid

4 tickets for the New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Monday May, 05, 2025 - 7:05PM Yankee Stadium Section 113, Row 14, Seat 5, 6, 7 & 8 Gifted by Maria Martin (Tessa Parent)
2 tickets to see the New York Mets item
2 tickets to see the New York Mets
$200

Starting bid

2 tickets to see the New York Mets vs Diamondbacks Wednesday April 30, 2025 7:10PM EDT at Citi Field Section 114 Row 2 Seat 1 & 2 Gifted by Maria Martin (Tessa Parent)
A silver ring with Gemstone made for you item
A silver ring with Gemstone made for you item
A silver ring with Gemstone made for you
$100

Starting bid

A handmade women silver ring with Gemstone (pink tourmaline) made for you by Atike Uçar (Tessa Parent)
5 class pack at the Jane Do studio in Hoboken item
5 class pack at the Jane Do studio in Hoboken
$125

Starting bid

5 class pack at the Jane Do studio in the Monroe Center. Jane DO is a fitness studio that delivers the class variety women need to lose weight, gain confidence and have fun DO'ing it! https://www.janedo.com/hoboken
5 class pack at the new Barry's Bootcamp location in Hoboken item
5 class pack at the new Barry's Bootcamp location in Hoboken
$135

Starting bid

5 class pack at the new Barry's Bootcamp location in Hoboken ($205 value). The original high intensity interval workout. Barry's tones muscle and maximizes fat loss with a combination of running and weights. https://www.barrys.com/studio/hoboken/
A $100 in giftcard for Hudson Table in Hoboken item
A $100 in giftcard for Hudson Table in Hoboken
$80

Starting bid

Hudson Table is an interactive culinary studio and event space with locations in Brooklyn, NY; Hoboken https://hudsontable.com/hoboken/
A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult item
A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult
$180

Starting bid

A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult for the Hoboken location ($300+ value) 4Ever Young is a medical spa that offers anti-aging and wellness treatments, such as hormone therapy, weight loss, cosmetic procedures, and peptide therapy. https://4everyoungantiaging.com/hoboken/
A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult item
A gift card for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult
$180

Starting bid

A gift cards for 20 units of botox and a wellness consult for the Edgewater location ($300+ value) 4Ever Young is a medical spa that offers anti-aging and wellness treatments, such as hormone therapy, weight loss, cosmetic procedures, and peptide therapy. https://4everyoungantiaging.com/edgewater/
A $200 gift certificate for Halifax Restaurant in Hoboken item
A $200 gift certificate for Halifax Restaurant in Hoboken
$180

Starting bid

Located at The W Hotel on Hoboken's waterfront, Halifax offers the best cuisine for brunch, lunch & dinner complimented by views of the Manhattan skyline. https://www.halifaxhoboken.com
1 Hour Salsa class with Ana Marie Toledo item
1 Hour Salsa class with Ana Marie Toledo
$60

Starting bid

one-hour salsa class for the parents (taught by me). It can be a private class or for a group of up to 10 people. Gifted by Ana Marie Toledo a Spanish Teacher at Tessa
A mixed media portrait by Elodie Passelaigue item
A mixed media portrait by Elodie Passelaigue
$100

Starting bid

A mixed media portrait of one of the bidder's children in an 8x8 format. Elodie is the French Teacher of the PK3 class
Babysitting Service item
Babysitting Service
$50

Starting bid

Ms. Heidi has offered a night of babysitting services. Heidi is an assistant teacher.
Dinner with Kevin Weekes at Blu on Hudson item
Dinner with Kevin Weekes at Blu on Hudson
$500

Starting bid

Dinner with Kevin Weekes at Blu on Hudson Kevin Weekes had 11 successful seasons in the NHL. He is one of the few players to play in a Stanley Cup Final for the Carolina Hurricanes and play for all three metro NYC NHL teams: the NY Islanders, NJ Devils and NY Rangers. In 2009, Kevin became the first Black hockey analyst in 91 years of NHL history. Kevin has been featured on the world’s best platforms, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, MSG, the NHL Network, Hockey Night In Canada, Good Morning America, The Today Show and The View. Kevin has been the lead analyst on the NHL’s own NHL Network for the last 15 seasons, is tapped to announce all of the NHL’s marquee events annually and is on the air more than any sports analyst in major sports in the world. This includes the Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Games, NHL Entry Draft, NHL Draft Lottery, the NHL Outdoor Games and the history-making “Big City Greens” Disney and NHL collaboration as a live-action cartoon version of himself. He was also a part of two nominated specials at this year’s Sports Emmys. The Knie Family will contribute up $600 towards the dinner.
Gift Certificate for 2 at Atelier Sucre item
Gift Certificate for 2 at Atelier Sucre
$150

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 2 participants (value of $200) to join any group class. At the studio kitchen at the vibrant Monroe Center, they offer numerous classes that are sure to strike your fancy & your sweet tooth! https://www.instagram.com/ateliersucre_ny/ https://www.facebook.com/ateliersucreNY https://www.ateliersucreny.com
45 minute 529 college planning session item
45 minute 529 college planning session
$80

Starting bid

A 45 minute 529 college planning session Discussion, planning and implementation of a 529 plan for tax advantaged education with SEVASTI BALAFAS, CFA, CPWA® I CEO AND FOUNDER www.goalvestadvisory.com
A $100 gift card for the Island Central restaurant item
A $100 gift card for the Island Central restaurant
$75

Starting bid

A $100 gift card for the restaurant Island Central in Jersey City Heights. The place to go for authentic Filipino cuisine 329 CENTRAL AVE, Jersey City, NJ, United States, New Jersey https://www.facebook.com/Islandcentral.filipinocuisine/
Gift card for $100 item
Gift card for $100
$80

Starting bid

'The Dear Club' which is a baby and dog matching apparel online store. https://www.thedearclub.com/
Gift card for $100 item
Gift card for $100
$80

Starting bid

'The Dear Club' which is a baby and dog matching apparel online store. https://www.thedearclub.com/
8 tickets for the American Museum of Natural History item
8 tickets for the American Museum of Natural History
$100

Starting bid

8 tickets for the American Museum of Natural History in New York. https://www.amnh.org/
A free orthodontic treatment item
A free orthodontic treatment
$500

Starting bid

Start the year with a spectacular, healthy smile with Heights Orthodontics! For auction is comprehensive treatment with traditional metal, ceramic, or gold braces for 1 patient (adult or child). This treatment is all inclusive and includes every aspect of treatment with traditional braces such as placement of braces, all adjustment appointments, and retainers after treatment is complete. Treatment can be used for auction winner or a friend or family member of their choice. Please note treatment is only valid at our Central Ave. location.” Comprehensive Braces Treatment valued at $5,500 https://heightsortho.com/
An hour with a Mandarin-speaking parent to talk about parent item
An hour with a Mandarin-speaking parent to talk about parent
$50

Starting bid

An hour with Susan Yang to talk about parenting. Susan Yang is a Mandarin lead teacher at the school
Signed Copy of Everyone's Table by Chef Gregory Gourdet item
Signed Copy of Everyone’s Table by Chef Gregory Gourdet
$20

Starting bid

Signed & Personalized Copy of Everyone’s Table by Award-Winning Chef Gregory Gourdet. Own a special, signed edition of Everyone’s Table, the 3 times James Beard award-winner, Top Chef finalist cookbook by renowned chef Gregory Gourdet. Packed with bold, healthy, and globally inspired recipes, this highly acclaimed book is a must-have for food lovers and home chefs alike!

