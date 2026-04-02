2026 Tessa Community Auction

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2 NY Mets Tickets
May 12th
Section 114 Row 8 Seat 1&2
Donated by Maria Martin
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4 tickets to see the NY Yankees Tickets May 18th
Section 113 Row 14 Seats 4-7
Donated by Maria Martin
Starting bid
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym Children's Fitness Center of Hoboken. in the Monroe Center (Valued at $199)
Starting bid
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken (PRODIGY)
This is a fitness training program for teens 11-17 yrs old. (Valued at $119)
Starting bid
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken. This is for adults! (Valued at $300)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Blue Sky Pottery - One Time Adult Wheel Class in the Monroe Center.
Valued at $85
Starting bid
BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪
Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.
Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.
🔥 What you’ll get:
Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes
Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way
A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging
A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities
Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.
Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!
Starting bid
BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪
Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.
Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.
🔥 What you’ll get:
Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes
Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way
A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging
A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities
Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.
Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!
Starting bid
BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪
Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.
Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.
🔥 What you’ll get:
Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes
Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way
A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging
A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities
Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.
Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!
Starting bid
BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪
Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.
Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.
🔥 What you’ll get:
Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes
Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way
A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging
A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities
Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.
Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!
Starting bid
BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪
Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.
Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.
🔥 What you’ll get:
Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes
Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way
A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging
A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities
Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.
Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!
Starting bid
1st pick to select an after school activity @ Tessa
Starting bid
1st pick of a Primary club @ Tessa
Starting bid
2 front row seats to see your child next graduation ceremony @ Tessa
Starting bid
2 front row seats to see your child at the next Spring Concert @ Tessa
Starting bid
2 front row seats to see your child at the next Winter Concert @ Tessa
Starting bid
Heidi Ochoa, Spanish PK2 TA, is offering babysitting or play date with your child
Starting bid
Transform your next celebration into a beautifully styled lunch or dinner for 12. An event planner will come to your home and create a magical, candlelit tablescape featuring low picnic tables or styling on your own dining table, elegant glassware and tableware for each guest, cozy floor cushions, romantic candlelight for a warm glow, and lush floral arrangements with assorted roses.
You simply invite the guests—the planner takes care of the rest.
https://www.instagram.com/soltablesandevents/
Donated by Estephanie Farhi
Starting bid
This deep-colored, gold-polished Champagne immediately expresses its unique Mailly and Pinot Noir heritage, character. The nose shows fresh spice, with a hint of violets and heady layers of forest floor and ferns, all deliciously intertwined with the exuberance of yellow-fleshed fruit, peaches and vine especially. In the mouth, the wine has the silky sensation of homemade whipped cream. (ref: https://winevins.com/en-us/products/mailly-champagnes-grand-cru-blanc-de-noirs-brut)
Donated by Miranda Shum
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