2026 Tessa Community Auction

BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪



Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.



Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.



🔥 What you’ll get:



Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes



Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way



A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging



A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities



Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.



Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!

https://www.bodyfittraining.com/location/hoboken