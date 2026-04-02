Hosted by

Tessa PO Organization

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Tessa Community Auction

Pick-up location

720 Monroe St Suite E105-106, Hoboken, NJ 07030, USA

2 Mets Tickets item
2 Mets Tickets
$100

Starting bid

2 NY Mets Tickets

May 12th

Section 114 Row 8 Seat 1&2

Donated by Maria Martin

4 Tickets for the NY Yankees item
4 Tickets for the NY Yankees
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets to see the NY Yankees Tickets May 18th

Section 113 Row 14 Seats 4-7

Donated by Maria Martin

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym Hoboken item
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym Hoboken
$150

Starting bid

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at My Gym Children's Fitness Center of Hoboken. in the Monroe Center (Valued at $199)

https://www.mygym.com/hoboken

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken item
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken
$70

Starting bid

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken (PRODIGY)

This is a fitness training program for teens 11-17 yrs old. (Valued at $119)

https://f45training.com/studio/hoboken/

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken item
4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

4 weeks of Unlimited classes at F45 Training Hoboken. This is for adults! (Valued at $300)

https://f45training.com/studio/hoboken/

Gift card worth $250 for a party at Bunny Hive Hoboken item
Gift card worth $250 for a party at Bunny Hive Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

Bunny Hive Hoboken: Just Because Party

valued at $250

https://www.thebunnyhive.com/hoboken#

One Time Adult Wheel Class at Blue Sky Pottery item
One Time Adult Wheel Class at Blue Sky Pottery
$50

Starting bid

Blue Sky Pottery - One Time Adult Wheel Class in the Monroe Center.

Valued at $85

https://www.blueskiespottery.com/

10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken item
10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪

Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.

Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.

🔥 What you’ll get:

Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes

Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way

A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging

A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities

Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.

Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!

https://www.bodyfittraining.com/location/hoboken

10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken item
10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪

Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.

Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.

🔥 What you’ll get:

Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes

Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way

A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging

A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities

Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.

Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!

https://www.bodyfittraining.com/location/hoboken

10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken item
10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪

Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.

Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.

🔥 What you’ll get:

Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes

Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way

A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging

A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities

Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.

Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!

https://www.bodyfittraining.com/location/hoboken

10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken item
10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪

Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.

Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.

🔥 What you’ll get:

Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes

Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way

A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging

A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities

Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.

Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!

https://www.bodyfittraining.com/location/hoboken

10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken item
10-class pack at Body Fit Training Hoboken
$100

Starting bid

BFT Hoboken Class Pack – Train Like the Best! 💪

Take your fitness to the next level with a class pack at BFT Hoboken, one of Hoboken’s premier group training studios. BFT (Body Fit Training) combines science-backed strength and conditioning with high-energy group workouts designed to build strength, improve endurance, and deliver real results.

Whether you're new to fitness or looking to level up your training, this class pack gives you access to expert coaching, supportive community energy, and innovative programming that changes daily to keep workouts fresh and effective.

🔥 What you’ll get:

Access to BFT’s signature strength and conditioning classes

Coaching from certified trainers who guide you every step of the way

A motivating group environment that makes workouts fun and challenging

A chance to experience one of Hoboken’s most dynamic fitness communities

Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness journey or upgrade their workout routine.

Bid now and experience the energy of BFT Hoboken!

https://www.bodyfittraining.com/location/hoboken

1st pick of an afterschool activity @ Tessa item
1st pick of an afterschool activity @ Tessa
$250

Starting bid

1st pick to select an after school activity @ Tessa

1st pick of a Primary club @ Tessa item
1st pick of a Primary club @ Tessa
$200

Starting bid

1st pick of a Primary club @ Tessa

2 front row seats for this year graduation @ Tessa item
2 front row seats for this year graduation @ Tessa
$250

Starting bid

2 front row seats to see your child next graduation ceremony @ Tessa

2 front row seats for the Spring Concert @ Tessa item
2 front row seats for the Spring Concert @ Tessa
$150

Starting bid

2 front row seats to see your child at the next Spring Concert @ Tessa

2 front row seats for the Winter Concert @ Tessa item
2 front row seats for the Winter Concert @ Tessa
$200

Starting bid

2 front row seats to see your child at the next Winter Concert @ Tessa

Babysitting or a playdate with Heidi Ochoa item
Babysitting or a playdate with Heidi Ochoa
$100

Starting bid

Heidi Ochoa, Spanish PK2 TA, is offering babysitting or play date with your child

Table Styling Experience item
Table Styling Experience
$400

Starting bid

Transform your next celebration into a beautifully styled lunch or dinner for 12. An event planner will come to your home and create a magical, candlelit tablescape featuring low picnic tables or styling on your own dining table, elegant glassware and tableware for each guest, cozy floor cushions, romantic candlelight for a warm glow, and lush floral arrangements with assorted roses.

You simply invite the guests—the planner takes care of the rest.

https://www.instagram.com/soltablesandevents/

Donated by Estephanie Farhi

Champagne Mailly Grand Cru Blanc De Noir item
Champagne Mailly Grand Cru Blanc De Noir
$60

Starting bid

This deep-colored, gold-polished Champagne immediately expresses its unique Mailly and Pinot Noir heritage, character. The nose shows fresh spice, with a hint of violets and heady layers of forest floor and ferns, all deliciously intertwined with the exuberance of yellow-fleshed fruit, peaches and vine especially. In the mouth, the wine has the silky sensation of homemade whipped cream. (ref: https://winevins.com/en-us/products/mailly-champagnes-grand-cru-blanc-de-noirs-brut)

Donated by Miranda Shum

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