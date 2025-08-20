Tessa, Gracie, & Adeline Hamilton's Calendar Fundraiser
Sponsor Day 1 of the Calendar
$1
Sponsor Day 2 of the Calendar
$2
Sponsor Day 3 of the Calendar
$3
Sponsor Day 4 of the Calendar
$4
Sponsor Day 5 of the Calendar
$5
Sponsor Day 6 of the Calendar
$6
Sponsor Day 7 of the Calendar
$7
Sponsor Day 8 of the Calendar
$8
Sponsor Day 9 of the Calendar
$9
Sponsor Day 10 of the Calendar
$10
Sponsor Day 11 of the Calendar
$11
Sponsor Day 12 of the Calendar
$12
Sponsor Day 13 of the Calendar
$13
Sponsor Day 14 of the Calendar
$14
Sponsor Day 15 of the Calendar
$15
Sponsor Day 16 of the Calendar
$16
Sponsor Day 17 of the Calendar
$17
Sponsor Day 18 of the Calendar
$18
Sponsor Day 19 of the Calendar
$19
Sponsor Day 20 of the Calendar
$20
Sponsor Day 21 of the Calendar
$21
Sponsor Day 22 of the Calendar
$22
Sponsor Day 23 of the Calendar
$23
Sponsor Day 24 of the Calendar
$24
Sponsor Day 25 of the Calendar
$25
Sponsor Day 26 of the Calendar
$26
Sponsor Day 27 of the Calendar
$27
Sponsor Day 28 of the Calendar
$28
Sponsor Day 29 of the Calendar
$29
Sponsor Day 30 of the Calendar
$30
Sponsor Day 31 of the Calendar
$31
Sponsor a Bonus Day on the Calendar
Free
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Sponsor a Bonus Day on the Calendar
Free
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Sponsor a Bonus Day on the Calendar
Free
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Sponsor a Bonus Day on the Calendar
Free
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Please add desired amount to the donation box at the bottom of the list.
Add a donation for SSDA Parent Association Inc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!