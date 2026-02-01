Hosted by

New Hope Rescue, Inc

About this event

Raise Hope for Cookie & Rambo Friends of NHR Fundraiser by RTN Dog Training & Boarding

Barrel Select Ticket item
Barrel Select Ticket item
Barrel Select Ticket
$25

Step up to the top shelf! Three lucky winners will each receive a premium bourbon basket featuring at least three high-end bottles and a collectible Wooden Stagg Barrel Top. These exclusive baskets are perfect for true bourbon enthusiasts looking to add something special to their collection.

Classic Small Batch Surprise item
Classic Small Batch Surprise
$10

Four winners will take home a classic bourbon basket, each with at least three bottles of quality mid-tier bourbon and a “mystery” gift basket from RTN Dog Training and Boarding. Enjoy great pours and a little something extra from your favorite local kennel!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!