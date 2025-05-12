Witness one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments, the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2025, including:
Two single-day tickets to the U.S Open Golf Championship at the acclaimed Oakmont Country Club.
Pennsylvania. A championship trophy photo and driving range viewing access, a day of unapparelled access at the Trophy Club, offering live TV coverage, seating, food, and beverages, and an unbeatable buzz, premium Guest Services for trip planning.
Valid thru Sunday, June 15, 2025
Cabo Sport Fishing Adventure
$2
CABO SPORTFISHING ADVENTURE 6 GUESTS · 4 NIGHTS · 3 BEDROOMS · 3 BATHROOMS
Experience the unforgettable thrill of the catch with a sportfishing retreat to Cabo, including:
An ocean-view apartment in Cabo for 6 guests over 4 nights
Access to upscale amenities in a gated community, from a residents' clubhouse to infinity swimming pool and gym
Two full days of sportfishing, including breakfast, lunch, and beers
Premium Guest Services for trip planning
18 months to travel
Notes: 12 months to book and 18 months from event date to travel. Airfare not included; premium guest services included for trip planning
Smokey Mountains Serenity
$2
SMOKY MOUNTAINS SERENITY
6 GUESTS · 4 NIGHTS · 2 BD/2 BA
Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains, including:
A breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC
An impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors
Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away
Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Notes: 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel. Airfare not included; premium guest services included for trip planning, maximum occupancy (6).
North American Grand Prix 2025
$2
North American Grand Prix™ 2025 Experience
A One-of-a-Kind VIP Formula 1 Adventure for 2 Guests
Powered by LuxGive
Start your engines for an unforgettable, high-octane getaway! This exclusive package offers two guests the rare opportunity to experience the thrill of Formula 1 racing at one of four premier North American Grand Prix™ events.
Choose from:
🇨🇦 Montreal · 🇺🇸 Austin · 🇲🇽 Mexico City · 🇺🇸 Las Vegas
Enjoy premium grandstand seating, high-energy crowds, and behind-the-scenes excitement at the most iconic race weekends of 2025.
Your VIP Experience Includes:
Winner’s choice of one Grand Prix™ event from four legendary host cities
Grandstand tickets with exhilarating views of the race
Insider access and curated event details
Concierge-style trip planning from local experts
Valid for 2025 race events only
Notes: 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel. Airfare not included; premium guest services included for trip planning.
Private Chef Soiree Six Guests
$2
Private Chef Soiree For up to 6 Guests
Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your home, including:
A five-star restaurant experience in the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service
Bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up
Mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends
Notes: 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel. Airfare not included; premium guest services included for trip planning.
Manhattan Moments
$2
MANHATTAN MOMENTS FOR 2 GUESTS
Star in your own Manhattan moment, including:
Access to New York City’s most iconic festivities with an unforgettable holiday experience in the heart of the Big Apple
Your choice from three legendary events:
o Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
o Rockefeller Tree Lighting
o New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
Premium dining options and open bars
Trip planning services included from a local New York expert
Notes: 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel. Airfare not included; premium guest services included for trip planning.
Luxury Beachfront Getaway at Max Beach Resort
$2
Treat yourself to a luxury coastal retreat at the stunning Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach.
Enjoy a 3-night, 2-day stay in a sleek, modern Oceanview suite where contemporary comfort meets unforgettable views.
Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed with a curated gift basket and a bottle of fine wine—perfect for starting your stay with a toast to relaxation.
Whether you choose to lounge by the rooftop pool, explore the vibrant Daytona Beach boardwalk, or savor the sunset from your private balcony, Max Beach Resort offers the perfect setting to recharge in style.
Includes:
✔ 3-night, 2-day stay at Max Beach Resort
✔ Oceanview accommodations
✔ Welcome gift basket
✔ Bottle of wine
Experience the elegance and charm of France, where every moment feels like a scene from a postcard. Whether you're strolling along the Seine in Paris, sipping wine in the vineyards of Bordeaux, or basking in the sun on the French Riviera, this unforgettable escape offers a perfect blend of romance, history, and indulgence. From world-class cuisine to iconic landmarks, France is a destination that captures the heart and awakens the senses.
Spectacular South Africa: Safari, Scenery & Culture
$2
Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with a journey to South Africa—where breathtaking landscapes, world-class wildlife, and rich cultural experiences await. From thrilling safari excursions through Kruger National Park to wine tasting in Stellenbosch and exploring the vibrant streets of Cape Town beneath the shadow of Table Mountain, this unforgettable trip offers something for every traveler. Discover the magic of South Africa, where every moment is a story worth telling.
Soulful Sedona: A Red Rock Retreat
$2
Escape to the serene beauty of Sedona, Arizona—where majestic red rock formations, vibrant sunsets, and peaceful desert landscapes create the ultimate backdrop for relaxation and renewal. Whether you're hiking scenic trails, exploring local art galleries, or unwinding with a spa treatment, Sedona offers a perfect balance of adventure and tranquility. Known for its energy vortexes and stunning natural beauty, this desert escape is truly one-of-a-kind.
Zurich: Where Alpine Beauty Meets Urban Elegance
$2
Experience the best of Switzerland with an unforgettable getaway to Zurich—where old-world charm meets modern sophistication. Stroll along the picturesque Limmat River, explore world-class museums and boutiques, and indulge in Swiss chocolate and fine dining. Nestled at the foot of the Alps, Zurich offers easy access to breathtaking mountain views, serene lakes, and vibrant culture. This trip is the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and European elegance.
Majestic Scotland: A Land of Legends and Landscapes
$2
Uncover the magic of Scotland—where dramatic castles, rolling green hills, and historic cities come together to create an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re exploring the cobbled streets of Edinburgh, touring the Highlands, or tasting world-famous whisky at a countryside distillery, this adventure is steeped in culture, charm, and breathtaking beauty. From lochs to legends, your Scottish getaway will leave you inspired at every turn.
Picturesque Portugal: A Journey Through Charm & Culture
$2
Embark on an unforgettable adventure to Portugal—a country rich in history, breathtaking landscapes, and world-renowned cuisine. Whether you're exploring the colorful streets of Lisbon, sipping port wine in Porto, or relaxing along the sun-kissed Algarve coast, this trip offers the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern-day luxury. From stunning architecture to seaside villages, Portugal is a traveler’s dream come true.
Ruffled Platter by Annieglass
$1
Annie Morhauser fell in love with the beauty of glass when she first saw it being blown on the beach over 30 years ago.
She graduated from the California College of the Arts with training in a range of glass techniques, but it was developing her own "slumping" process back in the '80s that marked the beginning of Annieglass.
Annieglass's original tour de force was a piece called "Roman Antique," a plate of thick glass with a widely painted rim of pure gold, a spoof of traditional fine china.
She took it to a trade show in 1983 and astounded the country's leading retailers with this entirely new look in dinnerware—today, "Roman Antique" is an oft-imitated industry icon.
In 2008, Annieglass celebrated its 25th anniversary as one of the industry's leaders in luxury-handmade, glass table art. The Annieglass studio in Santa Cruz, California, which was originally 400 square feet, is now a manufacturing facility of more than 15,000 square feet employing thirty full time employees and resident artists in training, who handcraft more than 80,000 plates, bowls, serving dishes and decorative accessories annually.
Annieglass has been recognized by the most prestigious names in the artistic, entertainment, and hospitality industries; Annieglass is sold at luxury retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Bloomingdales; has been used at leading hotels and restaurants such as the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, the Four Seasons, the Ritz Carlton, and the Waldorf Astoria; and has been featured in the private collections of contemporary luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, Robin Williams, Jennifer Aniston, Caroline Kennedy, Dustin Hoffman, and Barbra Streisand.
In 2006 the Smithsonian American Art Museum honored Annieglass by selecting two sculptural pieces ("Tiburon" and "Coquina" from the Shell series) as part of its permanent collection.
Donated by: Lynn Byrne, VP Resource Development, Boys & Girls Club of Volusia & Flagler Counties
EMERALD GREEN SIGNATURE KNOCKOUT NECKLACE AND EARRINGS
$3
ABOUT DEAN DAVIDSON
Creating timeless jewelry with a global perspective, Dean Davidson is known for careful craftsmanship, hand-cut gemstones, and a signature brushed finish.
Rooted in Canada and inspired by world travels, the brand’s story is as remarkable as the designs themselves.
Dean spent his early life on Canada’s vast farmland, surrounded by natural beauty and gifted the freedom to explore.
Straying from the norm to follow his innate creativity and knack for entrepreneurship, Dean shifted from a career in agriculture to founding his own jewelry brand.
This choice would lead him to travel the globe and adorn prominent figures in his designs.
DONATED BY MOLTO BELLA Boutique
Ultimate Fishing Bundle by Bass Pro Shops
$1
Get ready to reel in adventure with this premium fishing bundle from Bass Pro Shops!
Whether you're a seasoned angler or just getting started, this set includes everything you need for a successful day on the water—rods, tackle, gear, and accessories selected for both performance and comfort.
Perfect for weekend warriors or the whole family, this bundle brings the thrill of the catch to your next outdoor adventure.
Donated by: Bass Pro Shops
4-Night Getaway at Princess Place Preserve Cottages
$1
Escape into nature with a 4-night stay at one of the beautiful Princess Place Preserve Cottages in Flagler County, FL.
Nestled in a tranquil preserve setting, these cozy cottages offer the perfect blend of rustic charm and peaceful surroundings, making it an ideal retreat for nature lovers, couples, or families.
Includes:
4-night stay at a Princess Place Cottage
Access to scenic trails, water views, and serene surroundings
Subject to availability and reservation
Donated by: Flagler County Parks and Recreation
Enjoy a relaxing 3-day, 2-night stay at the stunning Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, located steps from the sand and surf.
This luxurious getaway includes access to world-class amenities, ocean views, and the vibrant entertainment of the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.
Whether you're looking to unwind poolside, indulge in local cuisine, or explore nearby attractions, this beachfront retreat is the perfect escape.
Package Includes:
3 days / 2 nights at Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort
Access to resort amenities including pools, fitness center, dining, and more
Valid for select dates; subject to availability
Donated by: Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort
News 6 VIP Experience
$2
This certificate entitles you to one behind-the-scenes tour for up to 4 people.
Guests will tour the WKMG studios, newsroom, and control room and watch a live broadcast of News 6 at noon.
Tour dates are subject to availability. The WKMG VIP Experience is not recommended for persons under 10 years of age.
Heavenly Hawaii
$2
2 GUESTS · 7 NIGHTS · 1 BEDROOM · 1 BATHROOM
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including:
A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights
An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more.
Premium Guest Services for trip planning
12 months to travel
