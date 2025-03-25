2025 Charlotte Walk of Hope Raffle Fundraiser

Enter to win 2 day passes to the Whitewater Center. (Value: $158)
https://whitewater.org/
Field Box Seats for a 2025 Charlotte Knights Baseball Game
$1
4 Field Box Seats for a 2025 Charlotte Knights Baseball Game.
Recipient must reach out to coordinate the
outing on a mutually agreed upon date with the exception of the Sky Show. Must use all four tickets in one outing, valid for one baseball game.
Recipient must reach out to coordinate the
Light the Knights Holiday Festival Tickets
$1
4 Daily Passes to the 2025 Light the Knights Holiday Festival.
Simply Kim Photography Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a 45 minute photo session with 20 guaranteed edited images. Digital link to images with print release.
https://www.instagram.com/simplykimphotography2/?hl=en
$50 Top Golf Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a $50 gift certificate for Top Golf. Can use at any Top Golf location.
www.topgolf.com
$75 Supperland Gift Card
$1
Enter to win a $75 gift certificate to Supperland.
https://supper.land/
Gift Card for a Facial at Massage Envy
$1
Enter to win Gift Card for a Facial at any Massage Envy location.
Botox and Teeth Whitening Package from Luck Family Dental
$1
Enter to win a take home whitening and Botox bundle ($700 value). Includes: 50 free units of Botox and Opalescence Go prefilled whitening trays.
$450 Red Sage Acupuncture Center Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a $450 gift certificate to Red Sage Acupuncture Center.
https://redsagecenter.com/
$50 Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a $50 gift certificate to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.
https://www.ombbeer.com/
$50 Gift Certificate to SkillPop
$1
Enter to win $50 gift certificate to SkillPop -
From hands-on classes to business skills, SkillPop classes are designed to stretch you beyond the ordinary. Our teachers are established local experts looking to share their knowledge, and each class is bite-sized and focused so that you leave with the tools and knowledge to start pursuing your passion.
https://www.skillpop.com/
$50 Gift Card to Moo and Brew
$1
Enter to win a $50 gift card to Moo and Brew. Can be used at any location.
https://www.mooandbrew.com/
Trope Gift Bundle
$1
Enter to win a gift pack from Trope - includes: $40 gift card + book + candle.
https://www.tropebookshop.com/
$25 NODA Brewing Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a gift certificate good for two 32oz crowlers (large cans) to-go, filled on demand from an assortment of beers. Redeemable at our Charlotte North End taproom on 32nd St during taproom operating hours. $25 value. Expires 90 days after the event date.
$25 gift card to Jekyll and Hyde Taphouse and Grill
$1
Enter to win a $25 gift card to Jekyll and Hyde Taphouse and Grill. Can be used at any location.
https://www.hydestaphouse.com/
$25 Gift Card for Ilios Crafted Greek
$1
Enter to win $25 Gift Card for Ilios Crafted Greek (2 winners will be drawn).
$50 Gift Card to The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen
$1
Enter to win a gift card to the The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen
2 Passes to Exit Strategy
$1
Enter to win 2 passes to Exit Strategy escape room.
https://exitstrategyus.com/
Burn Bootcamp Plaza Midwood - 1 month membership
$1
Enter to win a one month Burn Boot Camp membership at the Plaza Midwood location.
*Non-members only!
Kefi Winery Gift Pack
$1
Enter to win a bottle of wine + 2 free tastings. Located in Monroe, NC. https://kefiwinery.com/
1 hour in the Date Nite Treehouse and 2 wine tastings
$1
Enter to win 1 hour in the Date Nite Treehouse and 2 wine tastings ($79 value).
https://treehousevineyards.com/
Giddy Goat Coffee
$1
Enter to win a $10 Gift card + bag of coffee
2 tickets to see the Wallflowers
$1
Enter to win 2 tickets to see the Wallflowers on July 22nd at Blumenthal.
https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/the-wallflowers
Skyler A Photography Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a 45 minute photo session with 20 guaranteed edited images. Digital link to images with print release.
https://www.instagram.com/skyleraphotography_/
$100 The Mama Coach Gift Certificate
$1
Enter to win a $100 gift certificate for the Mama Coach.
https://kaitlynn-edwards.themamacoach.com/
$50 Gift Card for Harmony Salon & Spa
$1
Enter to win a $50 Gift Card to Harmony Salon and Spa
$50 Gift Card to Dolce Lusso Salon and Day Spa
$1
Enter to win a $50 gift card to Dulce Lusso Salon and Day Spa.
Hair Cut Service ($120 value) from Stephanie Dillard
$1
Enter to win a hair cut service from Stephanie Dillard Hair. $120 Value.
@stephdillardhair on Instagram
Infertile Tees Gift Box
$1
Enter to win a gift pack from Infertile Tees
https://infertiletees.com/
Palm Beach Tan - 3 Spray Tans
$1
Enter to win three spray tans from Palm Beach Tan. Can be used at any Charlotte area Palm Beach Tan location.
Photo Session with NicSo Studios
$1
Enjoy a complimentary Motherhood or Milestone Mini Session, including 5 beautifully edited digital images. This session is designed to celebrate the love, connection, and growth in your family — with the signature luxury experience NicSo Studio is known for.
$30 gift card and gift box for Run For Your Life
$1
Enter to win $30 gift card and gift box for Run For Your Life
$20 Gift Card to Retention Nail Spa
$1
Enter to win a $20 gift card to Retention Nail Spa (2 winners will be drawn). https://retentionnails.com/
1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, Ste 101 Charlotte, NC 28205
$100 gift card and gift basket to Pet Suites - Wendover
$1
Enter to win a $100 gift card and gift basket from Pet Suites Wendover location.
1415 N Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
https://wendover.petsuitesofamerica.com/
Al Pal the Science Gal Apiaries Gift Pack
$1
Gift Pack including beeswax candles, raw honey, and creamed honey (value $45)
50/50 Raffle
$1
Enter to win the 50/50 raffle! Half of the amount raised goes to RESOLVE, and the other half goes to the raffle winner.
Add a donation for RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association
$
