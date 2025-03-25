2025 Charlotte Walk of Hope Raffle Fundraiser

Enter to win $50 gift certificate to SkillPop - From hands-on classes to business skills, SkillPop classes are designed to stretch you beyond the ordinary. Our teachers are established local experts looking to share their knowledge, and each class is bite-sized and focused so that you leave with the tools and knowledge to start pursuing your passion. https://www.skillpop.com/

Enter to win $50 gift certificate to SkillPop - From hands-on classes to business skills, SkillPop classes are designed to stretch you beyond the ordinary. Our teachers are established local experts looking to share their knowledge, and each class is bite-sized and focused so that you leave with the tools and knowledge to start pursuing your passion. https://www.skillpop.com/

More details...