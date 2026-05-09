2026 Mt. Zion Fellowship Women's Retreat

About this event
OH / Saturday @ Punderson Manor in Chardon, OH
Includes dinner on Friday, breakfast + lunch on Saturday, and all retreat workshops, activities and materials!
The default 17% OPTIONAL contribution helps Zeffy (the ticketing platform) cover payment processing fees and keep the platform free for nonprofits. You have the ability to select other and enter $0 or a small donation of your choosing, but it is OPTIONAL.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!