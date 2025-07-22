2025 Coventry River Cats Golf Outing

66 Church Rd

Linfield, PA 19468, USA

Golf & BBQ - Individual
$125

Select this option if you are registering to golf and want to be assigned to a foursome. You can register one or more golfers with this option. Select the number of golfers you wish to register from the drop down.

Includes Greens Fees, Cart, Hot Dog at the turn, Snacks & Beverages, along with a BBQ Dinner afterwards during raffle and awards presentation.

Golf & BBQ - Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Select this option if you are registering a foursome to golf together. Total price for a foursome is $500.

Tip: Select Quantity of 1 here (that represents 4 golfers). For additional foursomes in a single purchase, purchase the "Golf & BBQ - Foursome (Extra)" ticket type below.

Includes Greens Fees, Cart, Hot Dog at the turn, Snacks & Beverages, along with a BBQ Dinner afterwards during raffle and awards presentation.

Premier Sponsor
$2,500

As our Premier Sponsor, you will receive the following recognition from the team:

  • Event Sponsor, includes foursome PLUS
  • Company Logo on Golf Balls in each cart, and
  • Premier placement on socials, signage throughout event


Towel Sponsor
$1,500

As our Towel Sponsor, you will receive the following recognition from the team:

  • Event Sponsor, includes foursome PLUS
  • Company Logo on Golf Towels in each cart, and
  • Premier Sign Placement (1), plus Tee Box Sponsorship (2)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive the following recognition from the team:

  • Event Sponsor, includes foursome PLUS
  • Premier Sign Placement (1), plus Tee Box Sponsorship (2)


Silver Sponsor
$500

As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive the following recognition from the team:

  • Event Sponsor, includes Tee Box Sponsorship (2)


Bronze Sponsor
$250

As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive the following recognition from the team:

  • Event Sponsor, includes Tee Box Sponsorship (1)


Add a donation for Coventry River Cats 10U

$

