closed

K-5 Classroom Party Fund

Party funds for your one child
$40

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Select this choice if you have one child within Schumann Elementary and the Intermediate School. ($40 per child, one-time donation)

Party funds for your two children
$80

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Select this choice if you have two children within Schumann Elementary and the Intermediate School. ($40 per child, one-time donation)

Party funds for your three children
$120

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Select this choice if you have three children within Schumann Elementary and the Intermediate School. ($40 per child, one-time donation)

Party funds for your four children
$160

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Select this choice if you have four children within Schumann Elementary and the Intermediate School. ($40 per child, one-time donation)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing