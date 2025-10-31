NCC WOMEN’S 5th ANNUAL GOLF CROQUET OPEN 2026

APPLICATION & PAYMENT: You may, 1) email your entry form to: [email protected] 2) Mail your entry form to NC Club 700 Florida Mango Rd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406. Checks should be made payable to: National Croquet Club. ENTRY FORMS ARE DUE BY Friday, January 9, 2026. It is the responsibility of each player to confirm that her application and payment have been timely received.