Hosted by

National Croquet Club

About this event

Sales closed

NCC WOMEN’S 5th ANNUAL GOLF CROQUET OPEN 2026

700 Florida Mango

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Registration Fee
$305

APPLICATION & PAYMENT: You may, 1) email your entry form to: [email protected] 2) Mail your entry form to NC Club 700 Florida Mango Rd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406. Checks should be made payable to: National Croquet Club. ENTRY FORMS ARE DUE BY Friday, January 9, 2026. It is the responsibility of each player to confirm that her application and payment have been timely received.

Guest Fee
$215

Guest fee includes all continental breakfast, lunch for the duration of the Tournament and Saturday night dinner.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!