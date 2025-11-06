Professionally framed color photograph depicting Elon Musk with a chainsaw, overlaid with "DOGE" text referencing his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Includes printed caption: "Elon Musk, Co-Lead of DOGE – Streamlining Government for America." Black matting, silver wood frame; ready for display. Officially licensed replica; Certificate of Authenticity included.

Historical Note:

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, co-leads DOGE (announced 2024) with Vivek Ramaswamy to reduce federal bureaucracy and enhance efficiency, embodying innovation in public service.