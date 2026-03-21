Spring Auction 2026 - Online

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Don't you need a week-end away? The winner can choose a two-night stay at this Sea Colony condo w/ beach access, pools, tennis, gym, fast WiFi, central AC, W/D. Weekend options include: 7/31/26-8/2/26, 8/7/26-8/9/26, or 8/14/26-8/16/26.
This fabulous condo has a bright, airy, and spacious interior. Relax on the living room sectional after a full day on the beach or spent enjoying all the recreational activities the condo has to offer. Be sure to take advantage of the plethora of books and board games in the living room for your enjoyment. When hunger strikes, step into the well-appointed kitchen to cook up a delicious meal. Of course, guests are welcome to utilize the building’s shared grills for outdoor cooking. Dine at the table fit for eight or take the meal onto the deck to dine al fresco. Rest your head at night in the three comfortable bedrooms. A bed in the loft makes for an additional sleeping space.
Sea Colony, a premier family beach and tennis resort community, features a half mile of private beach, 12 pools - two of which are indoors, world class tennis, fitness centers, an in-season community shuttle, and year-round security. ($600 value)
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Stop time and capture cherished memories with a free family photo session and one 8x10 portrait by Freed Photography. Sessions will be given to the top TWO highest bidders. ($500 value per session)
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Relax with a 60-minute massage! All of our massages are customized according to your concerns on the day of your massage and on your health history. We take care to consult our clients accurately and relieve you of tension and discomfort in recognized problem areas. All of our therapists are trained in Swedish and deep tissue along with many other modalities. They will tailor the massage to your specific needs. ($150 value)
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Celebrate a birthday or special day with a pool party at Old Georgetown Club! (Open Memorial Day through Labor Day, major holidays and Friday nights excluded.)
Not a member? Not a problem. Invite up to 25 guests on us.
*Food and drinks not included. Limited liability.
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Turn those travel daydreams into reality with help from Scout Travel! The planning fee includes a consultation with Founder and Travel Advisor Hilary Wilkes, full itinerary planning including accommodations, tours, and transportation, as well as a digital itinerary to keep you organized while you're enjoying your adventure. ($350 value)
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One month of barre3 studio classes including Livestream, 4 free class cards for friends, 25% off an entire retail purchase, b3 props for virtual classes. (Redeem within 3 months of winning.) Enjoy unlimited barre3 classes with barre3 Bethesda. Their team of expert instructors will lead you through thoughtfully cued workouts designed to build functional strength, cardiovascular health, balance, and mobility. Experience a variety of workout options with a robust class schedule of at least 5 classes to choose from each day. Class types they offer: barre3 Signature (combination of strength, cardio + mindfulness), b3 Strength, b3 Cardio, and b3 Mindful Flow. Barre3's instructors go through a world-class training program, equipping clients with tools to build a stronger, more vibrant life - a fitness routine that is based on sustainable practices vs. extremes. ($300 value)
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An inspirational woman Sensei will lead an age-appropriate session for the winner + 9 friends. It can be karate/self defense/or straight up self-empowerment. (Maybe an empowering birthday party?!) You choose the location: at Wyngate or in a dojo in Bethesda.
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Gold Signature Writers is an academic and enrichment tutoring service for students in grades K-12. www.goldsignaturewriters.com. ($320 value)
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Relax and find your way back to wellness! Gift certificate for a single 60-minute visit for acupuncture at Rebalance Acupuncture and Wellness. Gift Card can be used for one initial acupuncture treatment or a return visit for current patients. There is no cash value and it must be used in a single session. Appointments can be made online and are subject to availability. This does not constitute a guarantee of service. Expiration 04/05/2027. ($250 value)
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Curious what all the buzz is about? Join this Wyngate mom for a 2-hour Mahjong lesson, for up to 4 people. (Winner + 3 friends.) National mahjong league cards not included but available to use during the lesson. ($400 value)
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Two tickets to our exclusive Behind the Scenes Tour experience. Held twice a year, we host a unique event that offers a glimpse into the heart of our small business. This event is not open to the public for purchase—it is exclusively available as a donation for charitable auctions and fundraisers close to our hearts.Experience Highlights: A guided tour of one of our shops, A Q&A session with Sarah and/or her daughter Annie, Unlimited sampling of our 40 delicious flavors, The opportunity to scoop your own treat at the end! Saturday, June 20th, 10-11am at our Wildwood shop.
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Host a private shopping party for you and your friends at Jurisdiction Boutique. They'll provide fashion expertise, complimentary wine and dessert, and donate 10% of sales to your chosen charity. Jurisdiction is passionate about helping women find pieces that truly fit and flatter. Our team offers fitting expertise to ensure you feel confident and comfortable in every look. We proudly stock styles from fellow small businesses and prioritize ethically sourced items—because looking good should also feel good, inside and out. Use within 1 year.
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Got an aspiring dancer or want to try something new? NEW CUSTOMERS can enjoy one week of 2026 summer camp or one trimester of dance class at Rock Creek Dance Academy! Register by 9/14/2026. ($315 value, new customers only)
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We got your covered with one-week of KidCo summer camp! KidsCo day camps are conveniently located throughout Montgomery County! Our camps are packed with exciting themes, activities, and games. The excitement builds as your child walks into a livelycamp setting! Our day is filled with theme based activities, water day, arts & crafts, sports, and so much more! ($315 value)
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A private 90-minute Business Bottleneck Intensive with the Principal of Lubin & Co, a Washington, DC based strategic growth consultancy. The virtual session includes a review of your business, identification of key operational constraints, and a prioritized plan for next steps. ($1,500 value)
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Backpocket & Co helps today's busy parents turn everyday moments into meaningful moments, leaving them feeling more supported & filled with microdoses of joy and connection. Our Rising Year Set contains 3 interactive decks of prompts: Let's Journal, Let's Shine, and Let's Imagine. These are made just for the elementary ages...that fun, messy, magical stretch from elementary to pre-teen with a focus on self esteem, resilience, and creativity. Kids rarely remember the things. They remember the moments. Let Backpocket & Co help you find the moments. PS. Also a great end of the year teacher gift! ($50 value)
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Enjoy a four class pass at Club Pilates where we believe that Pilates is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence. We believe that being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. And best of all, we believe that you can start anytime.
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One week of 2026 camp for your rising K-5th grader! Each day at our summer camp is a bold new experience where your child will create unforgettable memories and develop valuable new skills. Every week, campers dive into hands-on activities, from science and nature exploration to creative and performing arts, sports, and games. Our camp offers a perfect mix of indoor and outdoor adventures, packed with excitement. Special guests and on-campus events bring an extra layer of fun. ($385 value)
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Need your kiddo needs to expend some energy?! Use these passes for your kiddo and three friends -- or one go four times! It'll be blast! ($102 value)
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Who doesn't love Clayboys Shaved Ice on a hot Bethesda day!? Win this and you'll get FOUR Clayboys punch cards, each redeemable for TEN kid-sized cups. Card must be present for redemption but does not expire. ($120 value)
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The winner gets to host up to 28 people at your own, private Orange Theory class in Bethesda. Have fun together while experiencing a total body, strength and cardio program! ($400 value)
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This ain't no ordinary ice cream! Enjoy ice cream from your wildest dreams with this $25 gift certificate to Max's Ice Cream in downtown Bethesda. Yum!
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All of your favorite Neutrogena products plus a few new ones, in a sizeable puffy tote bag. ($100+ value)
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All of your favorite Aveeno products in a high quality canvas tote with sheepskin handles.
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Revitalift skin care line helps fight the key signs of aging. With sample packets you can tuck into a purse or a travel bag. Try them out today!
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The adorable necklace features a small pave detail at the center of the chain to add a hint of glitz and glam to your look. Dress up the simplest of outfits with this this lovely accessory. ($65 value)
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It's a GOAL! Use this towards a 6-8 week Brit-Am Fall soccer class at Wyngate or any other Bethesda field, grades K-3rd. Not to be used towards club/league registration. ($225 value)
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Sports writer/author/former Wyngate dad Drew Magary is offering a one year subscription to defector.com – The last good website!
Defector is an employee-owned sports and culture website started by former Deadspin/Gawker Media staffers. Subscription includes access to crossword puzzles.
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Enjoy a delicious meal at this downtown Bethesda neighborhood restaurant, which features a contemporary approach to regional cuisine.
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Bid for an annual print + digital subscription to The Atlantic magazine. You'll get full digital access – all articles, archives, audio articles, podcasts; home delivery of 12 issues of the print magazine; invitations to exclusive subscriber events; and a free tote. We'll also throw in a beautiful new coffee table book collecting photography, covers, and design from The Atlantic's 168 years. Be informed, entertained, enlightened, moved, and inspired by another of the last great websites. ;-) ($150 value)
Starting bid
At a School Day Off camp, your child will experience an exciting and dynamic day full of fun, and will leave with a sense of accomplishment, new skills, and great memories. Must be potty-trained. Tuition price: $105
Complimentary pizza lunch and mid-morning snack are included. Please pack a refillable water bottle.
*If your child will not be enjoying our pizza lunch (maximum 2 slices per child), please pack a NUT FREE lunch.
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