Spring Auction 2026 - Online

Don't you need a week-end away? The winner can choose a two-night stay at this Sea Colony condo w/ beach access, pools, tennis, gym, fast WiFi, central AC, W/D. Weekend options include: 7/31/26-8/2/26, 8/7/26-8/9/26, or 8/14/26-8/16/26.



This fabulous condo has a bright, airy, and spacious interior. Relax on the living room sectional after a full day on the beach or spent enjoying all the recreational activities the condo has to offer. Be sure to take advantage of the plethora of books and board games in the living room for your enjoyment. When hunger strikes, step into the well-appointed kitchen to cook up a delicious meal. Of course, guests are welcome to utilize the building’s shared grills for outdoor cooking. Dine at the table fit for eight or take the meal onto the deck to dine al fresco. Rest your head at night in the three comfortable bedrooms. A bed in the loft makes for an additional sleeping space.



Sea Colony, a premier family beach and tennis resort community, features a half mile of private beach, 12 pools - two of which are indoors, world class tennis, fitness centers, an in-season community shuttle, and year-round security. ($600 value)