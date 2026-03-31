Stonewall Sports - Philadelphia

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Stonewall Sports - Philadelphia

About this event

Quad Volleyball Tournament (Test; DO NOT REGISTER)

Marconi Plaza (2800 S. Broad Street)

Join a Team (Individual Player)
$15

Individual team player sign up. Players of a team my indivually sign up or sign up with an existing team.

Join as a Free Agent
$15

Players who do not have a team are encouraged to register as a Free Agent. We will create a free agent quad team for you all to play in the tournament.


Register as a Small Group and we will place groups of up to 2 players on a team together.

Register a Full Team
$15

Team player sign up. Players of a team my indivually sign up or sign up as a team.

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