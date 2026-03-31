Quad Volleyball Tournament (Test; DO NOT REGISTER)

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About this event
Individual team player sign up. Players of a team my indivually sign up or sign up with an existing team.
Players who do not have a team are encouraged to register as a Free Agent. We will create a free agent quad team for you all to play in the tournament.
Register as a Small Group and we will place groups of up to 2 players on a team together.
Team player sign up. Players of a team my indivually sign up or sign up as a team.
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