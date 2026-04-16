Young Money Finances

Hosted by

Young Money Finances

About this event

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1534 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507, USA

Dream Tickets
$25

This all inclusive carnival ticket includes unlimited access to the carnival games, attractions, snacks, carnival food token & more!


Can’t make it to the Dreams to Dollars Carnival? Buy a ticket for someone in the local community to attend! YMF will give away these tickets to families connected to us during the week of the carnival!

Community Dreams
$250

This is an all inclusive group ticket for 10 people. This carnival ticket includes unlimited access to the carnival games, attractions, snacks, carnival food token & more!

Add a donation for Young Money Finances

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!