About this event
This all inclusive carnival ticket includes unlimited access to the carnival games, attractions, snacks, carnival food token & more!
Can’t make it to the Dreams to Dollars Carnival? Buy a ticket for someone in the local community to attend! YMF will give away these tickets to families connected to us during the week of the carnival!
This is an all inclusive group ticket for 10 people. This carnival ticket includes unlimited access to the carnival games, attractions, snacks, carnival food token & more!
$
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