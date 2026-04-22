10th Annual Golf Outing TEST

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18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities
18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities for 4
Gift Sponsor + 18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities for 4
Gift Sponsor + Hole Sponsor + 18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities for 4
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