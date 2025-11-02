Furever Home Dog Sanctuary

Furever Home Dog Sanctuary's Silent Auction

Fetch the Flavor: Lynfred Winery Wine Tasting item
Fetch the Flavor: Lynfred Winery Wine Tasting
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting for four at Lynfred Winery Highland Park and two bottles of wine.

Wine tasting certificate is valid through 1/31/27


Prize value: $180

A Nose for Style
$50

Starting bid

Spoil yourself (or someone you love) with Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Aqua Universals Forte 70 ml and a bottle of Taittinger Brut Champagne. The perfect pair for a special celebration.


Prize value: $250

Sniff, Sip & Swirl: Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting for four at Cooper's Hawk and two bottles of wine.


Prize value: $190

Pawsitively Perfect Pour
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a variety of wine, perfect to enhance any occasion.


Prize value: $160

Fetch a Drink
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this selection of alcohol, including Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old, and beverage accessories.


Prize Value: $250

Ruff Night In
$60

Starting bid

Stay warm and cozy indoors and enjoy a "Ruff Night In" with this fondue set, wine, a candle, toffee and a nature-themed cozy blanket. Perfect for a Valentine's Day date night!


Prize Value: $250

Hometown Hounds' Hotspots
$60

Starting bid

Sample some local tried and true restaurants with these restaurant gift certificates:

$50 Il Forno

$50 Shake Shack

$30 Egg Harbor

$25 Saranellos

$25 Wildfire


Prize Value: $180

Wine and Dine With Your Best Fur-end
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a dinner and drinks with these bottles of wine and $100 in gift certificates to Fieldhouse in Deerfield.


Prize Value: $260

Chicago's Tail-Wagging Tastes
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card toward the walking tour of your choice with Chicago Food & City Tours. Explore Chicago's most delicious and historic neighborhoods and receive generous samplings from specialty food shops and eateries along the way! Popular tours include Gateway to the West Loop, Iconic Foods of Chicago, Chinatown Adventure, Street Foods of Pilsen and Yes, Chef!

No expiration date; advance online reservations are required.


Prize Value: $100

For the Love of Dogs
$50

Starting bid

Show off your love of dogs with these dog-themed accessories, including a reusable shopping bag, a Vera Bradley purse, a picture frame, an FHDS customized wireless phone charger and a dog personality test!


Prize Value: $170

Two Canine Acupuncture Sessions
$50

Starting bid

Nanci from NB Healing uses a combination of acupuncture and/or a special cold laser to treat canines. Some of the most common conditions that can be treated with acupuncture/cold laser include arthritis, back pain, IVDD, elbow and hip dysplasia, allergies, dermatitis, neurological issues, gastrointestinal problems, PTSD and side effects from chemotherapy.


Prize Value: $300

Three Canine Acupuncture Sessions
$75

Starting bid

Nanci from NB Healing uses a combination of acupuncture and/or a special cold laser to treat canines. Some of the most common conditions that can be treated with acupuncture/cold laser include arthritis, back pain, IVDD, elbow and hip dysplasia, allergies, dermatitis, neurological issues, gastrointestinal problems, PTSD and side effects from chemotherapy.


Prize Value: $400

Canine Nutritional Consultation
$40

Starting bid

Use this 1- hour canine nutritional consultation from NB Healing to ensure that your furbaby is getting everything they need to live their healthiest life. Consultations are provided in your home.


Prize Value: $150

VIP Canine Getaway: K9 Resorts
$125

Starting bid

Use this $300 gift certificate to treat your pup to a stay at a luxury pet hotel offering resort-style vacations and doggie daycare. K9 Resorts offers luxury cage-free overnight boarding, doggie daycare and day boarding (for dogs who may not play well with others).


No restrictions or expiration date

The Ultimate Pup Vacation: K9 Resorts
$75

Starting bid

Use this $200 gift certificate to treat your pup to a stay at a luxury pet hotel offering resort-style vacations and doggie daycare. K9 Resorts offers luxury cage-free overnight boarding, doggie daycare and day boarding (for dogs who may not play well with others).


No restrictions or expiration date

Pawsitively Perfect Stay: K9 Resorts
$30

Starting bid

Use this $100 gift certificate to treat your pup to a stay at a luxury pet hotel offering resort-style vacations and doggie daycare. K9 Resorts offers luxury cage-free overnight boarding, doggie daycare and day boarding (for dogs who may not play well with others).


No restrictions or expiration date

IU 2026 National College Football Championship Collage
$225

Starting bid

Commemorate the big win with this Indiana University Hoosiers framed 2026 National College Football Championship collage with cut mat including Mendoza touch down dive and trophy celebrations. Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers!


Dimensions of framed collage are approximately 23in x 27in.

Colston Loveland Autographed Jersey
$275

Starting bid

Da Bears! Show your support of our beloved Chicago football team with this Colston Loveland autographed blue custom Bears jersey with hologram/QR code of authenticity.


Prize Value: Priceless

DJ Moore Autographed Football
$200

Starting bid

This DJ Moore autographed Chicago Bears white panel logo football with hologram/QR code of authenticity is the perfect way to display your unwavering spirit for the Bears!


Prize Value: Priceless

Chicago Blackhawks Framed Art
$60

Starting bid

Commemorate the Chicago Black Hawks with this framed logo banner, featuring the evolution of the team's logo over the years.

The artwork measures 10 in x 34 in


Prize Value: $125

Milwaukee Brewers Framed Art
$60

Starting bid

Commemorate the Milwaukee Brewers with this framed logo banner, featuring the evolution of the Miller Park over the years.

The artwork measures 10 in x 34 in


Prize Value: $125

Tim Anderson Autographed Baseball
$25

Starting bid

Where are our White Sox fans? Place your bid for this Tim Anderson signed MLB baseball in display case with nameplate and certificate of authenticity.


Prize Value: Priceless

Addison Russell Autographed Baseball
$25

Starting bid

Calling all Cubs fans! Place your bid for this Addison Russell 2016 World Series Champions autographed baseball in display case with nameplate and certificate of authenticity.


Prize Value: Priceless

Brandon Saad Autographed Puck
$20

Starting bid

Blackhawks fans, now it's your turn! Place your bid for this Brandon Saad autographed baseball in display case with nameplate and certificate of authenticity.


Prize Value: Priceless

Patrick Wisdom Autographed Jersey
$50

Starting bid

If you're "wise", you'll place your bid early for this Patrick Wisdom autographed Cubs jersey with a certificate of authenticity.


Prize Value: Priceless

Lambeau Field Framed Art
$75

Starting bid

Packers fans, we didn't forget you! Enjoy this unique 3D replica of historic Lambeau Field 'on' framed collage with images of past memories.

*matting has slight damage in upper right hand corner as shown in second image above


Prize Value: $350

Cubs Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Spring can't come fast enough! Plan ahead and secure 4 tickets to a Cubs game to be mutually agreed-upon with owner for 2026 season.

Section 138

Row 1

Seats 13-16


Prize Value: $400

Ruff & Ready: Krav Maga Classes
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a free month of classes at Alpha Krav Maga Compound in Northbrook. They offer a variety of classes, such as X-Fit, Krav Maga, Kickboxing Bag and Muay Thai.


Prize Value: $300

Championship Paws: Round of Golf
$60

Starting bid

Warmer weather will be here before we know it. Treat yourself to a foursome of 18 holes with cart at Poplar Creek Country Club in Hoffman Estates.

Valid Monday-Friday anytime, Saturday-Sunday and holidays, after 2pm

Valid through 12/31/26


Prize Value: $240

Paws on the Practice Green: Driving Range Certificates
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 1-hour Toptracer Range Bay cards at Poplar Creek Country Club. Toptracer Range is an interactive driving range experience that's fun for seasoned players and first-time golfers. Each bay is equipped with a self-service tablet to order food and drinks, which will be delivered right to your bay.

Limit one card/reservation.

Valid through 12/31/26

Food and drinks not included.


Prize Value: $160

Big Dog Membership at Slate Pickleball Club
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-month membership at Slate Pickleball Club in Northbrook.


Prize Value: $135

Pickleball with the Top Dog: Pickleball Lesson
$60

Starting bid

Improve your pickleball game with a 2-hour playing lesson OR test your skills by playing against the pros.

The lessons will be with 2 top-rated pickleball pros and will take place at Sunset Ridge Country Club's outdoor pickle courts (in Northfield) on a mutually agreed upon day and time.


Prize Value: $240

The Paw-fect Swing: Private Golf Lessons
$100

Starting bid

Get your game ready for the season with 3 private golf lessons with Sunset Ridge Country Club's Head Golf Professional.

The lessons will be held at Sunset Ridge Country Club's driving range (in Northfield) on a mutually agreed-upon day and time.


Prize Value: $375

Paws on the Paddle: Ohio State Pickleball Paddle
$30

Starting bid

Calling all Ohio State fans! Show your school spirit with this Ohio State pickleball paddle. O-H-I-O!


Prize Value: $75

Paws on the Paddle: University of Illinois Pickleball Paddle
$30

Starting bid

Calling all University of Illinois fans! Show your school spirit with this University of Illinois pickleball paddle. I-L-L!


Prize Value: $75

Paws on the Paddle:University of Wisconsin Pickleball Paddle
$30

Starting bid

Calling all University of Wisconsin fans! Show your school spirit with this University of Wisconsin pickleball paddle. Go Badgers!


Prize Value: $75

Paws on the Paddle: University of Michigan Pickleball Paddle
$30

Starting bid

Calling all University of Michigan fans! Show your school spirit with this University of Michigan pickleball paddle. Go Blue!


Prize Value: $75

Pawsitively Pickled: Black & White Circular Design Paddle
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautifully designed, peak performance paddle. The paddle has a specialized surface to spin, craft better shots and increase control. It has a carbon fiber core and 16mm width. Also included in this package are overgrips, a cleaning eraser and lead tape.


Prize Value: $105

Pawsitively Pickled: Pink and Yellow Paddle
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautifully designed, peak performance paddle. The paddle has a specialized surface to spin, craft better shots and increase control. It has a carbon fiber core and 16mm width. Also included in this package are overgrips, a cleaning eraser and lead tape.


Prize Value: $105

Pawsitively Pickled: Colorful Striped Paddle
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautifully designed, peak performance paddle. The paddle has a specialized surface to spin, craft better shots and increase control. It has a carbon fiber core and 16mm width. Also included in this package are overgrips, a cleaning eraser and lead tape.


Prize Value: $105

Rally Like a Top Dog: Pickleball Lesson
$40

Starting bid

Improve your pickleball skills with a private pickleball lesson for up to 4 people at Sky Fitness in Buffalo Grove.

Equipment will be provided.

Lesson will take place on a mutually agreed-upon day and time.


Prize Value: $140

Fetch Your Fit: 1-Month Membership to Sky Fitness
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1-month membership to Sky Fitness in Buffalo Grove. Expires 12/31/26


Prize Value: $95

"Unleash" Your Best: College Essay Writing Consultation
$100

Starting bid

Destination College helps your child write a compelling personal statement that reveals character, passion, and potential. Includes consultation, edits, and strategic storytelling. Their team of experts have substantial admission experience at highly selective and Ivy League universities. Admissions officers read 1,000+ essays and most are forgettable. They help your child write one that can open $100K+ total scholarship doors and turn acceptances into offers.


Prize Value: $850

Picture Pawfect
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a custom pet portrait of your favorite furry friend. The portrait will be an 8x10 watercolor of a single pet and includes a frame.


Prize Value: $150

Fur-ever Moments: Photography Session
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a full photography session (which can include pets as well!) and an 11x14 gallery canvas from Kathleen Weinstein Portrait Art in Lake Bluff. Prior to the photography session, Kathleen will consult with you regarding clothing and location for the photography session. All portraits are handmade and every piece is customized.


Prize Value: $1,000

"Take Me Home"
$350

Starting bid

This painting will be the perfect addition at any dog lover's home. It was hand painted by, Robert Levy, an award winning artist whose work is in great demand. He rarely sells original paintings generously painted this one-of-a-kind work of art exclusively for this fundraiser. The painting measures 21x25, including the professionally-framed frame. 


Prize Value: $1,500

Travel in Style with Your Top Dog
$50

Starting bid

Travel in style with your top dog with this car care package. Included in this prize is a $50 gift certificate to Deerfield Auto and Tire, the Pura Car smart diffuser, an emergency car kit and a variety of car cleaning supplies.


Prize Value: $225

Study. Snack. Snuggle.
$40

Starting bid

Everything a teen needs for cozy, productive study sessions - snacks to refuel, comfort to relax, and the perfect vibe for homework or downtime. Because studying is better with treats and snuggles nearby. Included in this prize are a lap desk, a $10 Starbucks gift card, an adult medium Stranger Things hoodie, a custom FHDS wireless phone charger and an inspirational candle.


Prize Value: $125

Fetch and Play
$70

Starting bid

Get charged up for some winter fun with a $100 gift card to Top Golf, a $40 gift card to Dino's in Glenview, a Bulls winter hat and 2 FHDS custom chargers.


Prize Value: $200

