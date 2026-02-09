TEST ACCOUNT

Hosted by
About this event
Ages 13 and up -
Brunch Buffet included
Ages 3-12 -
Brunch Buffet included
UNDER 3 years old -
Brunch Buffet included
Add your Challenger athlete and 1 parent here All other attendees should register using the options above -
Brunch Buffet included
This is a personalized message to your athlete to be displayed on the looping slide show, ie; "Congratulations Joey on another great season! Good luck in high school next year! Love Nana and Pop Pop.”)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!