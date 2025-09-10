TEST ALSSAR Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
This is typically REQUIRED of ALL MEMBERS. The only time you would not select this is IF you have dual membership and paid your National Dues elsewhere OR if you have National Lifetime Membership.
Valid for one year
This is typically REQUIRED of ALL MEMBERS. The only time you would not select this is IF you have dual membership and paid your State Dues elsewhere OR if you have a State Lifetime Membership.
Valid for one year
If you are a Birmingham Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Black Warrior Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Cahaba-Coosa Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Cheaha Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a General John Archer Elmore Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Etowah Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a General Galvez Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Richard Henry Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Little River Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a General Richard Montgomery Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Shoals Chapter member, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Tennessee Valley Chapter member, select this option UNLESS you have a Lifetime Chapter Membership.
Valid for one year
If you are a Junior member of the Tennessee Valley Chapter, select this option.
Valid for one year
If you are a Wiregrass Chapter member, select this option.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!