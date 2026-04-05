TEST-Aly Halpert Family Concert with Dinner TEST (with comp ticket to main concert)

Per adult, children under 13 attend free.

An early family concert featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza dinner in the Social Hall.





Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM

Includes live performance, pizza dinner, and a livestream of the One Stage concert so you won't miss a moment. Room for kids and adults to move, dance, and enjoy.





Each Family Concert ticket includes one complimentary One Stage ticket. Use discount code HBT-FAM-2026 when purchasing your One Stage ticket.(separate purchase required)



