Temple Hillel B'nai Torah
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Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

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Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

About this event

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TEST-Aly Halpert Family Concert with Dinner TEST (with comp ticket to main concert)

120 Corey St

West Roxbury, MA 02132, USA

Add a donation for Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

$

Child under 13-Family Concert & Dinner
Free

Please add a ticket for each child. Children under 13 attend the Family Concert & Dinner free.

All children need to be accompanied by at least one ticketed adult.

Family concert and dinner- Member
$75

Per adult, children under 13 attend free. 

An early family concert featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza dinner in the Social Hall.


Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM

Includes live performance, pizza dinner, and a livestream of the One Stage concert so you won't miss a moment. Room for kids and adults to move, dance, and enjoy.


Each Family Concert ticket includes one complimentary One Stage ticket. Use discount code HBT-FAM-2026 when purchasing your One Stage ticket.(separate purchase required)


Family concert and dinner- Non-Member
$100

Per adult, children under 13 attend free. 

An early family concert featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza dinner in the Social Hall.


Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM

Includes live performance, pizza dinner, and a livestream of the One Stage concert so you won't miss a moment. Room for kids and adults to move, dance, and enjoy.


Each Family Concert ticket includes one complimentary One Stage ticket. Use discount code HBT-FAM-2026 when purchasing your One Stage ticket.(separate purchase required)

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