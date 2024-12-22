eventClosed

Test Auction

1295 N Stingaree Dr, Crystal Beach, TX 77650

Hessaire Evaperative Cooler item
Hessaire Evaperative Cooler
$1

The Hessaire Cooler is the ideal addition to your patio! Equipped with a hose adapter and water reservoir, it keeps the air cool and refreshing. It offers four fan settings, oscillates for even airflow, and comes with four heavy-duty casters for easy mobility.
Watch item
Watch
$1

cool watch
Flag item
Flag
$1

Texas custom built flag

