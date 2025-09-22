Sales closed

Test Auction

Pick-up location

6655 CO-115, Florence, CO 81226, USA

Auction Item #1: The Golden Encouragement item
$1

Win a personalized pep talk written just for you! It comes with a hand-lettered card featuring the quote:
"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." – A.A. Milne
The winner will also get to choose a theme song that we’ll play when they “claim” their prize.

Auction Item #2: The Daily Sunshine Package item
$1

Brighten your days with this bundle of positivity! Includes:

  • A jar filled with 30 inspirational quotes (one for each day of the month).
  • A featured quote displayed in our newsletter/social post in your honor:
    "Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you." – Walt Whitman
  • A surprise “kindness shout-out” shared at our next gathering.
Auction Item #3: The VIP Compliment Experience item
$1.10

You’ll be the star of positivity! The winning bidder will:

  • Receive a custom, framed affirmation:
    "You are enough just as you are." – Meghan Markle
  • Be serenaded with a “cheer round” of applause and compliments from the crowd.
  • Have their name added to our “Wall of Gratitude” for all to see.

