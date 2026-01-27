Test Auction

Groceries AND cleaning taken care of! Now you can have your carpets and car cleaned while dinner is made for you by Spicy Radish. Meanwhile, update that overdue manicure & pedicure at European Nails, head next door to pick up some freshly baked bread and treats from Great Harvest, and Kaladi will keep you stocked with coffee. So many tasks covered all at once!



Carpet Cleaning - 600 square feet of carpet cleaning and one set of stairs

Bears Car Wash & Detail Center - 3 Ultimate Wash Gift Cards

Great Harvest Bakery & Cafe - Great Harvest tote and certificate entitling you to: 2 loaves of any bread, 1 dry mix of your choice, and a sweet treat (Scone, Cinnamon Roll, Muffin). Bring the certificate and tote to the Greenwood Village location and they will fill it up for you! (Redeemable at Great Harvest Greenwood Village only)

The Spicy Radish Gift Card - $50 gift certificate (Expires January 7, 2031)

Kaladi Coffee Roasters - Coffee For A Year - One pound of Roaster Fresh Kaladi coffee each month for a year (In Store Pickup Only. Please present certificate prior to ordering. Not valid on Kona or Limited coffees.)

European Nails - Manicure & Pedicure