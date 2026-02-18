Ancient Intelligence: Art, Ceremony, and Cultural Memory ~ A Fundraiser for the Chacruna Institute For Psychedelic Plant Medicines

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Starting bid
A Transformational Retreat Experience for One $1,145 value
Experience a deeply held and culturally rooted ayahuasca retreat in the mountains of Colombia.
La Wayra offers an immersive ceremonial experience guided by experienced facilitators working in relationship with Indigenous traditions and plant wisdom lineages of the region. Designed for those seeking healing, clarity, and reconnection, this retreat weaves together ceremony, integration, nature immersion, and community support.
The retreat experience includes:
-Multiple traditional ayahuasca ceremonies
-Preparation and integration support
-Guided practices rooted in reverence and respect for plant medicines
-Accommodations in a serene, nature-based setting
-Nourishing meals and intentional community space
La Wayra emphasizes safety, ethical practice, and respect for the cultural origins of ayahuasca traditions. The retreat invites participants into a process that is both deeply personal and relational, honoring the sacred plants, the land, and the wisdom keepers who steward these practices.
This is an opportunity to step into intentional healing while supporting Chacruna’s mission to promote reciprocity, Indigenous respect, and psychedelic justice.
Generously donated by La Wayra; Value $1,145
*does not include airfare, transferable as gift, flexible dates available
Starting bid
This 7 Night retreat for 1 guest $5,100 value
Escape to the lush Pacific coast of Costa Rica for a transformative retreat experience at Soltara’s Playa Blanca location. Nestled between jungle and ocean, this intimate sanctuary offers a carefully held space for deep personal reflection, connection, and healing.
Includes:
Soltara is known for its structured, trauma-informed approach, experienced facilitation team, and commitment to ethical collaboration with Indigenous ceremonial traditions. Their model emphasizes safety, preparation, and integration — honoring both the power of the medicine and the responsibility of those who steward it.
A rare opportunity to journey in a breathtaking setting while supporting Chacruna’s mission of reciprocity, cultural respect, and psychedelic justice.
Generously donated by Soltara Healing Center. *does not include airfare, transferable as gift, flexible dates available
Starting bid
A 13-Month Journey in Ethical, Trauma-Informed Facilitation $11,497 value
Generously donated by Synthesis Institute
Step into deeper responsibility and embodied leadership in the evolving field of psychedelic care.
The Synthesis Psychedelic Practitioner Core Training is a 13-month immersive educational journey designed for those called to facilitate psychedelic experiences with integrity, humility, and heart. Rooted in somatic awareness, trauma-informed practice, and relational ethics, this program supports practitioners in developing the skills needed to hold transformative spaces safely and responsibly. Invest in your development while supporting Chacruna’s mission to promote reciprocity, cultural respect, and psychedelic justice.
Value: $11,000.
* transferable as gift, flexible dates available
Starting bid
3 Day Ticket Psychedelic Culture 2027 for TWO $800 value
Psychedelic Culture 2027 will explore cutting-edge themes that are largely absent from the mainstream psychedelic conversation, all related to our main initiatives: Indigenous Reciprocity & Decolonial Dialogues, Psychedelic Justice, Protection of Sacred Plants & Cultural Traditions, and voices from the Global South. At this three day in-person conference, with 3 simultaneous tracks, Chacruna will convene comprehensive panels and experiential opportunities including music, dance, art circles, rapé (tobacco) ceremonies, workshops and meet up sessions. Chacruna’s interdisciplinary conferences are well known for bringing diverse voices together, combining intellectual vision and rigor, community, activism, heart and soul. In the midst of the so-called psychedelic renaissance, it is more important than ever to promote dialogues between scientists and communities who have been truly involved with these medicines, to have knowledge about the proper ways to use and steward them.
Starting bid
CommuniTEA Love: Sacred Tea Gift Package. $111 value
Crafted with devotion and deep respect for plant allies, this sacred tea package from CommuniTEA Love is more than a collection of herbal blends it is an offering rooted in reciprocity and right relationship. Each tea is handcrafted in small batches using organic, ethically sourced botanicals. CommuniTEA Love works intentionally to honor the farmers, harvesters, and ecosystems that make these plants available, emphasizing sustainability, community care, and integrity in every step of the process. The herbs are carefully selected, blended with purpose, and prepared with prayerful intention- transforming everyday tea into ritual medicine. The result is a collection of nourishing, aromatic blends designed to support calm, clarity, heart-opening, and connection. Whether enjoyed as part of meditation, integration after ceremony, or simply as a moment of pause in a busy day, each cup invites you into relationship with the plants and the wisdom they carry. This package beautifully reflects the spirit of the Psychedelic Culture 2026 conference — honoring Indigenous knowledge, plant reverence, and community-centered healing. Sip slowly. Listen deeply. Give thanks.
Starting bid
Jaguar: Protection by Tania Lopez
$500 value
The design centers on the jaguar as a symbol of protection. It includes plant spirits such
as toé and mother ayahuasca, represented as a serpent, as well as a maestro
connected to the spirits of the plants. The surrounding patterns of the textile represent
icaros, which accompany visions. One of these corresponds to the icaro of chiric
sanango that the artist sings. Tania Lopez, whose Shipibo name is Neten Yaca
(meaning Bright World), comes from the remote Shipibo village of Roaboya on the
Ucayali River. She has been working with medicines for her whole life and comes from a
lineage of traditional healers. She has thirteen years of experience working with
ayahuasca. Her main maestro was her grandfather José Lopez, who was the community
healer at the time. Later, her uncle Américo Lopez and his partner Olga Urquia became
her teachers, as well as her cousin Gabriel Lopez. "Thanks to all of them, we are now a
strong family group of healers," she says. Her favorite plants are marosa, piñon
colorado, and shihuahuaco. Approximately 4.92 feet. Must be picked up in person.
Starting bid
San Pedro by Tania Lopez $500 value
At the center of the design appears the San Pedro cactus, represented as medicine and accompanied by chacruna plants that protect it. On the sides, different figures related to the cosmovision and the spirits of the plants are shown: the jaguar as protection, the serpent as mother ayahuasca, always present, and the hummingbird, associated with sharing medicine. Medicinal plants such as chacruna, toé, and bobinsana also appear. The colors and forms come from visions, and the design was created from what was received in one, as an expression of connection with the spirits of the plants. Approximately 4.92 feet. Must be picked up in person.
Starting bid
Table Runner by Tania Lopez $500 Value
The design represents a protective ícaro expressed through an ancestral pattern.
Material: Cayamaso
They are all handwoven with wool thread, and the larger ones measure one and a half meters. Must be picked up in person.
Starting bid
Tobacco by Tania Lopez $500 Value
A tobacco icaro is represented here. At the center is the heart of ayahuasca. The design is ancestral, created in the way it was traditionally worked by our grandmothers, and it also includes the presence of chacruna plants and the heart of ayahuasca. Approximately 4.92 feet. Must be picked up in person.
Starting bid
Over $6,000 value! Join of the largest communities that cultivates community and reciprocity around
psychedelic plant medicines. Chacruna members receive exciting benefits including
FREE courses, FREE workshops, FREE conferences, members-only circles, and access to a
community of like-minded individuals who share our vision of an ethical and decolonial
approach to plant medicine relationships. As a member you gain access to courses,
workshops and training. Membership also includes access to exclusive Monthly
Community Circles and Forums as well as discounts to Charuna Conferences.
Starting bid
Zendo Project Sitting & Integration Training (SIT), value $597.
Learn how to support others through psychedelic and other non-ordinary states with the Zendo Project’s Sitting & Integration Training (SIT), a foundational course in psychedelic harm reduction and compassionate peer support.
This 4-week live online training introduces participants to the Zendo model, a trauma-informed approach that helps transform difficult psychedelic experiences into opportunities for insight and healing. Through interactive sessions and real-world case studies, participants develop skills in presence, non-directive support, and integration practices.
Aligned with Chacruna’s mission to promote education, cultural awareness, and responsible engagement with psychedelic medicines, this course helps cultivate the ethical, compassionate support systems needed in today’s expanding psychedelic landscape.Zendo Project Sitting & Integration Training (SIT)
Learn how to support others through psychedelic and other non-ordinary states with the Zendo Project’s Sitting & Integration Training (SIT)—a foundational course in psychedelic harm reduction and compassionate peer support.
This 4-week live online training introduces participants to the Zendo model, a trauma-informed approach that helps transform difficult psychedelic experiences into opportunities for insight and healing. Through interactive sessions and real-world case studies, participants develop skills in presence, non-directive support, and integration practices.
Aligned with Chacruna’s mission to promote education, cultural awareness, and responsible engagement with psychedelic medicines, this course helps cultivate the ethical, compassionate support systems needed in today’s expanding psychedelic landscape.
Participants receive 12 hours of live training, opportunities for continuing education credits, and a Zendo Project Course Completion Award.
Participants receive 12 hours of live training, opportunities for continuing education credits, and a Zendo Project Course Completion Award.
*Transferable as gift, flexible dates
Starting bid
Sonoma Wine Tasting Experience at Extradimensional Wines for 4, with 4 Bottles to Take Home value $400
Some wines simply pair well with dinner.
Extradimensional wines pair well with psychedelic conferences.
Extradimensional Wine Co. Yeah! is a small family-run winery in Sonoma Valley created by winemaker Hardy Wallace and his wife Kate Graham. Crafted in tiny lots from special vineyards, these vibrant, lower-alcohol natural wines have quietly become a favorite at gatherings around the country. One spirited conference attendee exclaimed that Extradimensional might be the “official wine of psychedelics.”
This experience invites you and three friends to the intimate Extradimensional tasting room on the Sonoma Plaza for a private afternoon hosted by Hardy. You’ll taste through a lineup of wines the way they’re meant to be enjoyed: with great people, high vibes, and plenty of cheer.
Plus- You’ll head home with four bottles to keep the adventure going.
Bring three friends. We’ll take care of the rest.
Includes:
• Private tasting for up to 4 guests at the Extradimensional tasting room on the Sonoma Plaza
• 4 bottles of Extradimensional Wine Co. Yeah! to take home
Starting bid
8-Day / 7-Night San Pedro Retreat in Costa Rica (Valued at $5,295)
Ananda Lodge Costa Rica
Enter a sacred journey of healing, reflection, and connection in the lush jungles of Costa Rica. This intimate San Pedro (Huachuma) retreat is guided by an experienced huachumero and held in a trauma-informed, supportive container.
Includes three ceremonies, pre-retreat preparation, and integration support, with a small group of up to eight guests for personalized care. Between ceremonies, guests are invited to walk the land, sit in stillness, and connect deeply with nature’s rhythm.
Enjoy private accommodations, nourishing meals, and ocean views in a peaceful jungle setting.
A powerful opportunity for heart-opening transformation—while supporting Chacruna’s mission of psychedelic justice and Indigenous reciprocity.
*Airfare not included. Transferable experience, flexible dates
Starting bid
8-Day / 7-Night Women's only Retreat in Costa Rica (Valued at $4,995) Ananda Lodge Costa Rica
Step into a sacred journey of healing, renewal, and energetic alignment in the lush jungles of Costa Rica. Energetic Reclamation is an 8-day immersive experience designed to transform your entire energy body through systematic chakra restoration, three uniquely guided psilocybin journeys, and a powerful 5am sunrise ceremony with extended sound healing—an offering found nowhere else.
Held in an intimate, supportive circle of women, this retreat invites deep connection to self, spirit, and community within a safe, intentional container.
Your experience includes:
• Sacred ceremonies
• Energy mastery workshops
• Luxury accommodations & nourishing meals
• Comprehensive preparation and integration support
A rare opportunity for profound healing and transformation—while supporting Chacruna’s mission of psychedelic justice and Indigenous reciprocity.
*Airfare not included. Transferable experience, flexible dates
Starting bid
Step into a rigorous, heart-centered journey in healing, embodiment, and facilitation through the Kiyumi Training. A seven month program, will culminating in an immersive in-person retreat. You’ll explore the art of holding space through a somatic, creative, trauma-informed, and socially aware lens.
This experiential program is designed for deep personal transformation while building practical skills to support others through preparation and integration work.
Your experience includes:
• Monthly live, interactive online workshops
• Small-group mentored peer sessions
• In-depth reading materials and recorded content for self-study
• Guided exercises and prompts to deepen your personal journey
• A 6-day in-person facilitator training retreat
• One personal psychedelic experience + one supervised spaceholding session
• Preparation and integration support, including 1:1 check-ins
• A comprehensive Preparation & Integration Kit
Participants receive a certificate of completion recognizing their training in trauma-informed, integrative care and readiness to support preparation and integration processes.
A profound opportunity to deepen your own healing while developing the capacity to support others—offered at a fraction of the value in support of Chacruna’s mission of psychedelic justice and Indigenous reciprocity.
*Airfare not included. Transferable experience, flexible dates
Starting bid
Step into a deeply held space for healing, reflection, and reconnection in the serene Dutch countryside. This 6-day psilocybin retreat offers a safe, legal, and supportive container to explore the wisdom of your body and the world around you—inviting you into presence, creativity, and embodied awareness.
Surrounded by nature, this immersive experience gently removes the distractions of daily life, creating space to slow down, listen inward, and reconnect—with yourself, others, and the rhythms of the natural world.
Your experience includes:
• Two guided psilocybin journeys
• Integration workshops with somatic, creative, and contemplative practices
• Three in-person sessions with a dedicated facilitator
• Pre- and post-retreat online preparation & integration support
• Preparation & Integration Kit
• Nourishing plant-based meals and full accommodations
A powerful opportunity to pause, reflect, and rediscover a sense of belonging—while supporting Chacruna’s mission of psychedelic justice and Indigenous reciprocity.
*Airfare not included. Transferable experience, flexible dates
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!