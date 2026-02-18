Ancient Intelligence: Art, Ceremony, and Cultural Memory ~ A Fundraiser for the Chacruna Institute For Psychedelic Plant Medicines

A Transformational Retreat Experience for One $1,145 value





Experience a deeply held and culturally rooted ayahuasca retreat in the mountains of Colombia.





La Wayra offers an immersive ceremonial experience guided by experienced facilitators working in relationship with Indigenous traditions and plant wisdom lineages of the region. Designed for those seeking healing, clarity, and reconnection, this retreat weaves together ceremony, integration, nature immersion, and community support.





The retreat experience includes:

-Multiple traditional ayahuasca ceremonies

-Preparation and integration support

-Guided practices rooted in reverence and respect for plant medicines

-Accommodations in a serene, nature-based setting

-Nourishing meals and intentional community space





La Wayra emphasizes safety, ethical practice, and respect for the cultural origins of ayahuasca traditions. The retreat invites participants into a process that is both deeply personal and relational, honoring the sacred plants, the land, and the wisdom keepers who steward these practices.

This is an opportunity to step into intentional healing while supporting Chacruna’s mission to promote reciprocity, Indigenous respect, and psychedelic justice.

Generously donated by La Wayra; Value $1,145





*does not include airfare, transferable as gift, flexible dates available



