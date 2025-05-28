2025 Annual Celebration Auction

Hosted by
About this event
580 Washington St, Canton, MA 02021, USA
$205 VALUE-Every box contains 4 of our 100% USA-sourced and made treats. Our special process ensures that each treat is tasty and irresistible, and also safe and healthy. Free of preservatives, grains, fillers and hormones.
Walk in style! This Mackenzie dog leash and collar set combines durability with chic design — perfect for making every stroll a fashion statement for you and your pup. The additional collar was custom created for Friends of the Blue Hills!
Value $25-Fuel up with local flavor! Enjoy delicious coffee, fresh bites, and cozy vibes at Big Bear Café in Dedham with this $25 gift card. Perfect for your next caffeine fix or casual meet-up. ☕🐻
$499 VALUE. Enjoy a full winter of unlimited skiing and snowboarding at Blue Hills Ski Area, just minutes from Boston! With no blackout dates, this pass gives you unrestricted access to all our trails, from first chair to last, every day of the season. Perfect for avid skiers and riders, the Unlimited Season Pass offers maximum flexibility and fun. https://bluehillsboston.com/
$168 VALUE-Score 2 tickets to see the Boston Bruins take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 7 PM. Sit in Section 304 — where the Bruins attack twice — and experience all the action, energy, and excitement of TD Garden hockey!
$248 VALUE-Score Big with the Celtics! Cheer on the Boston Celtics with 2 tickets to the Bulls game on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Don’t miss the action, the energy, and the chance to see the C’s light up the court! (donated by David Demeo)
$98 VALUE-Make a splash with 2 tickets to Codzilla — Boston’s high-speed thrill ride that’s part boat, part roller coaster, and all adrenaline! https://www.cityexperiences.com/boston/city-cruises/codzilla/
Value $180-Bring the warmth and charm of locally made goods into your home with this beautiful set from Boston Soap Co..
This package includes:
Together, these soaps and candles make a thoughtful gift set, a luxurious treat for yourself, or a way to share a little piece of Boston craftsmanship with loved ones.
$96 VALUE. Experience the excitement of college hockey at its best! Four tickets to a 2025–26 BU Men’s Hockey game, where speed, skill, and fierce competition light up the ice. Perfect for sports fans craving high-energy action and unforgettable atmosphere. (Donated by the Dobrindt family; BC game excluded) https://goterriers.com/sports/mens-ice-hockey
$100 VALUE. Brassica Kitchen is a neighborhood restaurant in Jamaica Plan serving tasty food & beverage in a friendly, casual environment. They use fermentation, history, and the knowledge of our predecessors to create their cuisine. https://www.brassicakitchen.com/
$50 VALUE-Fuel your day with rich espresso, handcrafted lattes, and fresh pastries! This $50 Caffè Nero gift card is your ticket to cozy mornings, afternoon pick-me-ups, or a treat with friends. Convenient location in Legacy Place Dedham. Perfect for coffee lovers on the go! ☕🍪
$250 VALUE-Saddle up! Enjoy 2 private riding lessons at Canton Equestrian and take home a gift pack (saddle pad, rider socks, treats, fly spray and tack cleaner) from Greenhawk Equestrian Sport — everything you need to kick off (or level up) your horseback riding adventure.
https://www.cantonequestrian.com/
$150 VALUE-Stay strong mile after mile with this top-tier trio: a HOKA hydration vest for hands-free fueling, a long-sleeve SPF shirt for sun-safe strides, and a runner’s hat to keep you cool on the go. Perfect for training, race day or just day out on the trails!
$95 VALUE-Relax and recharge with a one-hour Therapeutic Relaxation Massage at Christine’s Day Spa in Quincy. Treat yourself (or someone special!) to soothing relief, expert care, and pure tranquility. The perfect way to melt away stress and feel your best!
$245 VALUE. Gear up for the slopes with Oakley ski goggles and a rugged ski boot bag backpack from Country Ski & Sport. Clear vision, organized gear — your perfect winter adventure combo! https://countryski.com/
$60 VALUE. Our newly designed Snack Stash Gift Box features a delectable collection of biscuits and jams, nestled in a custom Effie's gift box. Perfect to send as a gift or enjoy as a sweet treat for yourself! The gift set contains:
1 Box each of Oatcakes, Pecan Biscuits, Walnut Biscuits and Gruyere Biscuits
4 Blake Hill mini jams: Naked Chocolate Sea Salt, French Onion with Rosemary, Apricot with Orange & Honey, Spiced Plum with Port & Anise
1 Reusable wooden spreader
$450 VALUE. Hand-turned cherry wood vase made by local multi-media artist and FBH member Farley Sullivan with a locally and sustainably sourced cherry burl. The vase stands 9” tall and is fitted with a removable glass insert for flowers. Wood should be cleaned with furniture oil. https://www.earth-wood-fire.com/
$135 VALUE-Keep your ride in peak condition with a professional tune-up from Fast Splits in Canton, MA. Whether you’re training, racing, or just cruising, this service will have your bike running smoothly and efficiently for miles ahead. https://www.fastsplits.com/
$60 VALUE-Add charm to your kitchen with a handmade berry bowl from Fire Garden Pottery — perfect for rinsing and serving fresh berries in artisan style. (7 3/4 wide x 3" high, 14 oz, thrown and handbuilt stoneware, high fire/cone 10 reduction atmosphere)
$208.97 VALUE. The Premier membership at Fit Factory in Braintree, Foxboro and other MA locations is their most comprehensive plan, offering full access to all gym amenities and advanced fitness features for $49.99/month. This includes unlimited group fitness classes, sauna and steam room use, tanning, towel service, guest privileges, and access to high-intensity F.F.I.T. small-group training. Members also receive four monthly coach check-ins, discounts on personal training, and the ability to add family or friends at a discounted rate. With no long-term commitment and no enrollment fee, the Premier plan is ideal for those seeking top-tier support, flexibility, and results. https://www.fitfactoryclubs.com/
Value $720-Enjoy an unforgettable day on the greens at Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, MA, one of New England’s premier golf destinations. This package includes a round of golf for four players, complete with golf cart and range balls to warm up before you play. This package is for the 2025 season.
Perched high above the Boston skyline, Granite Links offers breathtaking views, championship-level course design, and an experience that’s as enjoyable as it is challenging. Perfect for a group outing, client entertainment, or a memorable day with friends, this package is sure to be a highlight of your season.
Value $375-Black Walnut Large Bowl-Large enough to serves salad for 20 people!
Bring the warmth of natural craftsmanship into your home with this stunning bowl, hand-turned by John O'Neill from Black Walnut harvested on the historic property of the Josiah Keith House in Easton.
Perfect for serving, as a centerpiece, or as a unique heirloom-quality gift, this bowls is as meaningful as it is beautiful.
Value $195-Black Walnut Medium Bowl
Bring the warmth of natural craftsmanship into your home with this stunning bowl, hand-turned by John O'Neill from Black Walnut harvested on the historic property of the Josiah Keith House in Easton.
Perfect for serving, as a centerpiece, or as a unique heirloom-quality gift, this bowls is as meaningful as it is beautiful.
$400 VALUE. One hour of consultation and resume refresh with Executive Coach and career transition specialist Lorna Jane Norris. https://www.lornajanenorris.com/
$480 VALUE. Learn how to work with molten glass in our 1-hour glassblowing class. Choose from a wide variety of color mixes to create your unique artwork! One shape per person: PUMPKIN, ORNAMENT, PAPERWEIGHT, PUMPKIN-PAPERWEIGHT, or PULLED FLOWER! (FBH staff member Melissa has taken this class and can personally vouch for its awesomeness.) https://www.1hotpieceofglass.com/
$196 VALUE. Our Fused Glass Class for 4 welcomes all kinds of artists to explore our hands-on selection of independent glass activities. This class gives you the basics of fused glass and lasts approximately 1 hour. This class is set up for beginners, but advanced students can take it to the next level. Make today interesting, make it fun! https://www.1hotpieceofglass.com/
Value $200-Discover the wonders of nature with this special package from Mass Audubon! Enjoy a Family Membership and exclusive member benefits.
As part of this package, you’ll also receive a private Animal Encounter, an unforgettable experience where you and your family can meet and learn about fascinating creatures up close with a skilled naturalist.
Perfect for families who love exploring the outdoors, connecting with wildlife, and creating lasting memories together.
$300 VALUE. Treat yourself to a perfect blend of creativity and cuisine! Start with a $250 gift card to the Milton Art Center, where you can choose from a variety of art classes. It’s a one-size-fits-all gift for artists of all ages, offering flexible, inspiring options right in the heart of the community. Then, enjoy a night out with the help of a $50 gift card to Abby Park, a stylish local restaurant known for its contemporary American cuisine and inviting atmosphere. This package is ideal for those who appreciate the arts — and a great meal to go with it! https://miltonartcenter.org/ https://www.abbypark.com/
$130 VALUE-Dine & Play Package –
Enjoy a night of fun, food, and friendly competition with this dining and entertainment package! $30 Gift Card to Thyme Restaurant in Canton – a local favorite known for its fresh ingredients, creative menu, and warm atmosphere.
Four Rounds of Mini Golf at Monster Mini Golf in Norwood – an indoor, glow-in-the-dark adventure featuring 18 holes of monster-themed mini golf, arcade games, and family-friendly fun.
Perfect for a family outing, date night, or a unique evening with friends, this package brings together great dining and unforgettable entertainment.
https://monsterminigolf.com/locations/us/ma/norwood/
$60 VALUE-Handcrafted Pottery package includes one large plate and two small plates from Mystic Open Studio (Arlington, MA)
Bring the warmth of artisan craftsmanship into your home with these beautiful pieces from Nicole Weber at Mystic Open Studio in Arlington, MA. Each creation is thoughtfully designed and hand-thrown by a local artist, blending functionality with timeless style. The unique glaze and subtle variations make every item truly one of a kind.
Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift, this pottery reflects the spirit of creativity and community that Mystic Open Studio is known for.
Support local art while adding a touch of handmade beauty to your collection.
$140 VALUE-Handcrafted Pottery package includes 3 Nested Bowls from Mystic Open Studio (Arlington, MA)
Bring the warmth of artisan craftsmanship into your home with these beautiful pieces from Nicole Weber at Mystic Open Studio in Arlington, MA. Each creation is thoughtfully designed and hand-thrown by a local artist, blending functionality with timeless style. The unique glaze and subtle variations make every item truly one of a kind.
Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift, this pottery reflects the spirit of creativity and community that Mystic Open Studio is known for.
Support local art while adding a touch of handmade beauty to your collection.
$40 VALUE-Small vase from Mystic Open Studio (Arlington, MA)
Bring the warmth of artisan craftsmanship into your home with these beautiful pieces from Nicole Weber at Mystic Open Studio in Arlington, MA. Each creation is thoughtfully designed and hand-thrown by a local artist, blending functionality with timeless style. The unique glaze and subtle variations make every item truly one of a kind.
Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift, this pottery reflects the spirit of creativity and community that Mystic Open Studio is known for.
Support local art while adding a touch of handmade beauty to your collection.
$150 VALUE-Medium vase from Mystic Open Studio (Arlington, MA)
Bring the warmth of artisan craftsmanship into your home with this beautiful pieces from Nicole Weber at Mystic Open Studio in Arlington, MA. Each creation is thoughtfully designed and hand-thrown by a local artist, blending functionality with timeless style. The unique glaze and subtle variations make every item truly one of a kind.
Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift, this pottery reflects the spirit of creativity and community that Mystic Open Studio is known for.
Support local art while adding a touch of handmade beauty to your collection.
$125 VALUE-Set of 3 Mugs and 4 Small Plates from Mystic Open Studio (Arlington, MA)
Bring the warmth of artisan craftsmanship into your home with these beautiful pieces from Nicole Weber at Mystic Open Studio in Arlington, MA. Each creation is thoughtfully designed and hand-thrown by a local artist, blending functionality with timeless style. The unique glaze and subtle variations make every item truly one of a kind.
Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift, this pottery reflects the spirit of creativity and community that Mystic Open Studio is known for.
Support local art while adding a touch of handmade beauty to your collection.
$400 VALUE-Fairy House Pot from Mystic Open Studio (Arlington, MA)
Add a touch of whimsy and craftsmanship to your home with this enchanting Fairy House Pot, handcrafted by local artist Nicole Weber at Mystic Open Studio in Arlington, MA. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and hand-thrown, blending functionality with timeless style and a dash of magic.
With its unique glaze, character, and subtle variations, no two pieces are ever alike—making this Fairy House Pot truly one of a kind.
Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift, this pottery reflects the creativity and community spirit that Mystic Open Studio is known for.
Support local art while welcoming a bit of handmade charm into your collection.
$94 VALUE. One full day of boat rental of one standard canoe, single or double kayak, or stand-up paddleboard at any of their rental locations in Greater Boston. https://paddleboston.com/
$100 VALUE. Spoil your four-legged friend with this tail-wagging gift basket from Polkadog, Boston’s beloved purveyor of handcrafted dog treats. Packed with an assortment of locally made, all-natural goodies, this basket is sure to make any pup sit, stay, and smile! https://www.polkadog.com/
$205 VALUE. Enjoy a day on the green with a foursome at Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton (18 holes plus two carts = $180 value). After the game, head just across the street to Alfredo’s to refuel with freshly-made pasta, ready-to-bake favorites, or specialty items using your $25 gift card. It’s the perfect pairing of classic New England golf and local flavor! https://www.mass.gov/locations/ponkapoag-golf-course https://aapasta.com/
$75 VALUE. Treat your furry friend to something special with this gift card to The Pooped Pooch Pet Store PLUS a fluff and tough dog toy. From tasty treats to fun toys and cozy gear, this local favorite has everything to keep your pet happy, healthy, and totally spoiled! Shop online or at their Dorchester store. https://www.thepoopedpooch.com/
$285 VALUE. Leap into the thrill of a lifetime! Harnessed to one of Skydive Pepperell’s elite instructors — each with thousands of jumps — you’ll hit speeds of up to 120 mph before floating down to stunning New England views. Safe, unforgettable, and adrenaline-packed from start to finish. An FBH member gives this experience two enthusiastic thumbs up! https://www.skyjump.com/
$50 VALUE. Dine in Style at Steel & Rye. Enjoy inventive dishes, craft cocktails, and a warm neighborhood vibe with a $50 Steel & Rye gift card — the perfect recipe for an unforgettable night out in Milton! https://steelandrye.com/
$200 VALUE. Experience Roslindale’s vibrant hub for work and play! The Substation offers a unique mix of coworking space and craft beverages. Enjoy 2 coworking passes, 2 drink tokens, and a stylish Substation dad hat — perfect for getting things done and unwinding after. https://thesubstation.space/
$100 VALUE. Breathe new life into your home or garden with this gift card to Thayer Nursery in Milton. Whether you’re shopping for vibrant plants, seasonal décor, or expert gardening supplies, Thayer Nursery has everything you need to grow something beautiful! https://thayernursery.com/
$140 VALUE. Climb, swing, and zip through the trees! Enjoy two general admission passes to Treetop Adventures in Canton for an unforgettable outdoor thrill.
$180 VALUE. ✨ Experience the magic of the season! This family four-pack to The Trustees’ dazzling Winterlights display at the Bradley Estate in Canton will surround you with shimmering lights, festive cheer, and holiday wonder. A perfect night out for the whole family! Package also includes a Family Membership. https://thetrustees.org/program/winterlights-massachusetts/
$1,050-$2,450 ($350/night) VALUE. Rent this cute cottage in VT close to Okemo (20 min), Killington (40 min), Stratton (60 min) and Bromley (35 min) for a 3-day weekend at the beginning or end of MA February school vacation (whole week Feb 14-22 is an option!) The house sleeps four (Queen and full bedrooms). If interested in booking for the whole week the minimum bid is $1,300. More pix: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FxKd2oHQbU60s3cqb5cj1nt4ZiW24Win/view?usp=drive_link
$100 VALUE-Stock up on your favorites! This $100 Wegmans Gift Card lets you shop fresh produce, gourmet treats, and everyday essentials. Whether you’re planning a special meal or just filling the fridge, Wegmans has you covered!
$100 VALUE-Treat yourself (or someone special!) with this luxurious gift basket from William James Gifts in Milton. Packed with hand-picked gourmet goodies and elegant finds, it’s the perfect mix of local charm and indulgent flavor.
