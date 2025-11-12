Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

About this event

TEST- Coffee and Cuties

1200 Streit Dr

Amarillo, TX 79106, USA

Child (9:45 am - 10:45 am)
Free

This ticket will hold a Coffee and Cuties spot for one child.

Admission must still be paid upon entry

Adult (9:45 - 10:45)
Free

This ticket will hold a Coffee and Cuties spot for one adult.

Admission must still be paid upon entry

Child (10:45 am - 11:45 am)
Free

This ticket will hold a Coffee and Cuties spot for one child.

Admission must still be paid upon entry

Adult (10:45 - 11:45)
Free

This ticket will hold a Coffee and Cuties spot for one adult.

Admission must still be paid upon entry

Child (11:45 am - 12:45 am)
Free

This ticket will hold a Coffee and Cuties spot for one child.

Admission must still be paid upon entry

Adult (11:45 - 12:45)
Free

This ticket will hold a Coffee and Cuties spot for one adult.

Admission must still be paid upon entry

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