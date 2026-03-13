TEST - 'Come Back Into Focus' Event - TEST

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About this event
Includes art installations, silent auction with art from local artists, open bar and lite bites.
Mix and mingle - 6-9 PM
Short program @ 7 PM
Purchase raffle tickets for chances to win unique art pieces and experiences! (Guest must attend participate in raffle. )
Purchase raffle tickets in advance for chances to win unique art pieces and experiences! (Guest must attend event to use tickets)
$
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