Focus On The Arts

Hosted by

Focus On The Arts

About this event

TEST - 'Come Back Into Focus' Event - TEST

454 Sheridan Rd

Highwood, IL 60040, USA

General Admission
$75
Available until Mar 31

Includes art installations, silent auction with art from local artists, open bar and lite bites.

Mix and mingle - 6-9 PM

Short program @ 7 PM

Single Raffle Ticket
$25

Purchase raffle tickets for chances to win unique art pieces and experiences! (Guest must attend participate in raffle. )

5 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100

Purchase raffle tickets in advance for chances to win unique art pieces and experiences! (Guest must attend event to use tickets)

Add a donation for Focus On The Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!