CCAR's DE&I Committee Parade of Piñatas Silent Auction

Long ago, when the ocean tides whispered secrets to the moon, there was a gentle spirit named Coralina de Mar. Born where the sea meets the shore, Coralina watched over the souls of sailors, dreamers, and loved ones who had journeyed beyond.

Every Día de los Muertos, she rises from the coral reefs in a shimmer of teal and orange light — the colors of peace and remembrance. Her turquoise glow guides lost spirits safely home, while her coral mane blooms like marigolds beneath the waves, lighting their path with love.

She reminds us that even in the deepest waters, memories never drown — they ripple, shining brighter with every act of kindness and every heart that remembers.

So tonight, as we celebrate together, may Coralina de Mar bring blessings from the sea, joy to our hearts, and light to all those we honor.