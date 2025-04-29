CCAR's DE&I Committee Parade of Piñatas Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Long ago, the mighty lion Azhura ruled the plains while the sea-queen Marella ruled the deep. Each longed for what the other possessed—his courage for her grace, her calm for his fire. When a great storm united land and sea, Azhura’s roar met Marella’s song, and the gods fused them into one being: the Leofin, half lion and half fish. With a golden mane and shimmering tail, it became the guardian of harmony between land and ocean—a living symbol of balance, strength, and peace.
Starting bid
Amerrose is half horse and mermaid. With her fearsome and durable armor, she represents a wild and free horse running along the beach, where the roar of waves crashes on the shore and the sight of the sun shimmering on the vast, blue horizon meet. As a mermaid, she is a powerful representation of breaking free from limitations — a mermaid swimming free, representing a journey of self-discovery and a call to balance our inner selves with the outside world.
Starting bid
From land to sea, she brings the Coastal Bend together. Meet Shelly the Pacesetter Jelly — born where the sand meets the surf, she glows with the same energy that connects our Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel family across the Coastal Bend. Her deep blue body represents the Gulf waters of Corpus Christi, while her soft turquoise and sandy hues flow into the land — just like our offices reaching from Portland to Beeville, Kingsville, and Annaville. Crowned with a bloom of pink and purple jellyfish, Shelly’s glowing tentacles shimmer with fairy lights, symbolizing how every agent, every community, and every client shines brighter together.
Starting bid
Legend has it, this daring pirate, Captain Escrow Jack traded his compass for a closing statement and set sail across both land and sea in search of the greatest treasure of all—a clear title! Armed with his trusty parrot shouting, “Clear title ahead!”, he braves the rough waters of surveys, easements, and encumbrances with fearless determination.
His treasure maps are plats and parcel records, his sword a mighty pen for signing deeds, and his loot comes in the form of recorded documents and happy homeowners. When the stormy seas of underwriting rise, our bold buccaneer hoists the Shoreline Title flag and charts a steady course straight to closing day. For this pirate, the real buried treasure isn’t gold—it’s a perfect policy, sealed, signed, and delivered!
Starting bid
Born from the depths of imagination (and a lot of papier-mâché), the UniKraken reigns over both land and sea. With the sparkle of a unicorn and the reach of a Kraken, this magnificent creature is as likely to bless you with glitter as it is to snatch your candy.
Starting bid
Long ago, when the ocean tides whispered secrets to the moon, there was a gentle spirit named Coralina de Mar. Born where the sea meets the shore, Coralina watched over the souls of sailors, dreamers, and loved ones who had journeyed beyond.
Every Día de los Muertos, she rises from the coral reefs in a shimmer of teal and orange light — the colors of peace and remembrance. Her turquoise glow guides lost spirits safely home, while her coral mane blooms like marigolds beneath the waves, lighting their path with love.
She reminds us that even in the deepest waters, memories never drown — they ripple, shining brighter with every act of kindness and every heart that remembers.
So tonight, as we celebrate together, may Coralina de Mar bring blessings from the sea, joy to our hearts, and light to all those we honor.
Starting bid
Meet Rally the Waverider — the adventurous, wave-chasing mascot of Rally Credit Union!
With his bright brown coat, cheerful grin, and tropical swim trunks, Rally stands tall on his surfboard — a symbol of balance, teamwork, and forward motion. Just like Rally Credit Union, he’s all about navigating the tides of change, helping others find their financial flow, and bringing the community together with a smile.
Starting bid
Ahoy, me hearties! Gather near and meet Cap’n Sedgewick ‘Golden Touch’ Sutton, the Seadog of the Sunset. The Cap’n spent many a day roamin’ the high seas in search of sunken doubloons, but now he seeks a different kind of gold. Most afternoons you will find him relaxing on the beach with his peg leg propped up on an old treasure chest watchin’ for the beautiful sunset over Corpus Christi Bay.
Starting bid
On the sacred nights of Día de los Muertos, young Tantor learns his family’s ancient secret — that his ancestors were born of one soul divided between land and sea. One became the first elephant, the other the first dolphin, bound by a promise to reunite where earth meets ocean. Guided by marigold light and whispers of memory, Tantor journeys to Padre Island to meet his dolphin kin, honoring the bond that flows through blood, tide, and time.
Starting bid
From the tides of inspiration, Seada the Llama emerged upon the shores of Aransas Bay - a muse of color, courage and coastal light. Guided by the soul of Frida Kahlo, she finds beauty in every brushstroke and seashell. As she joins the vibrant South Texas art scene, she dreams of a serene waterfront casita where art and ocean meet.
Starting bid
Long ago, in the ancient times, there was no coral in the deep and high depths of the mystical sea. The fish were sad and desperate, longing for something to come to them, something marvelous. Eons and eons later the fish longed. Then… this wonderful creature appeared, dug into the sand and planted a mysterious seed. Months later, it finally into what we now call.. Sea Coral.
Meet Cora the Blossoming Sea Horse. A mystical Sea Horse adorned with coral, waves, and sea grass. With her bright mane and distinct style, she’s ready for any party, on land or at sea.
Starting bid
Noah’s ark represents the timeless story of unity and renewal. The Ark carries creatures from both land and sea, symbolizing harmony, hope, and the promise of new beginnings after the storm.
Through this design, we celebrate the beauty of balance—the meeting of earth and water, the partnership between humanity and nature, and the spirit of coming together for a brighter tomorrow.
Starting bid
The Red Horse Lighthouse is a modern landmark in Jeju, South Korea, completed in 2009 at Iho Tewoo Beach as a tribute to theisland's heritage of breeding horses. It is a 12-meter tall, red concrete structure on a breakwater, representing the Jeju pony.
The lighthouseis not just a functional navigational aid but also a popular tourist attraction due to its unique design. The design was inspired by the Jeju pony, a breed native to the island, which historically played a significant role in Jeju's culture and economy. This a symbol of the island's equine history. In addition to its artistic and symbolic value, the lighthouse serves as a functional navigational guide for vessels in the area.
Starting bid
In the sparkling city by the sea, where the skyline shimmered like glass and the waves whispered secrets to the shore, there lived a man unlike any other. By day, he walked among the people — tall, calm, and mysterious, with eyes that mirrored the endless blue of the ocean. But when the moon rose and the tide called his name, his legs would glisten and merge into a sleek, silver-scaled tail, carrying him back beneath the waves.
Starting bid
Pirates of the Coastal Bend- Captain Jack Llama
The infamous Captain Jack Llama and his crew aboard the Black Lex scour the Coastal Bend seas in search of the lost riches from the sunken Whitecap ship. They yearn to uncover these treasures to finally escape their dreadful curse. When not navigating the waters, Captain Jack Llama and his crew can be spotted docked in Corpus Christi Bay, enjoying the taverns along Water Street and causing mischief for the locals.
Starting bid
Our piñata is a colorful fusion of land and sea, blending traditional motifs with symbolic elements of nature. The piñata features vivid burst of orange tones on one side, symbolizing the sun and light; the ancestors’ eternal connection to the earth. On the other side, the waves of the sea are depicted in cool blue stones and starfish (and other elements-we will let you discover) representing the flow of life and the spiritual journey of those who have passed. Together, they tell a story of unity, remembrance, and celebration.
When the piñata bursts open, it symbolizes the breaking of barriers between worlds, allowing us to celebrate with joy and remember the lives of those who have crossed to the other side. May this piñata bring Joy & Celebration!
Starting bid
At sunrise, the little mermaid surfaced from the sea, her heart pounding with curiosity and longing. She had watched the land from afar for years – its glowing lights, laughing people, and stories carried on the wind. With a whispered promise to the ocean, she traded her tail for legs, feeling the sand for the first time beneath her feet.
Each step was strange and wonderful, the world around her bursting with colors and sounds she had never knows. Birds soared above, flowers bloomed in wild shapes, and a distant castle shimmered in the light. Though the sea still stood behind her, she walked forward, ready to discover what it meant to live where the waves could no longer carry her.
Starting bid
Terraluz glows like a bridge between worlds. A guardian of balance and beauty, Terraluz reminds us that even in the land of the dead, light never fades. It transforms! This one of a kind pinata celebrates connection, color, and the eternal glow that lives in every spirit, both seen and unseen.
Starting bid
Born when Padre Island first rose from the sea, a spirit emerged — half land, half ocean — taking the form of a mighty horse whose mane flows like waves and whose hooves spark across the dunes.
Known as Sombras de la Isla, it guards the island’s history and soul, carrying the memory of the Karankawa people, the storms and shipwrecks, and the sacred turtles of renewal. Beside it rides Padre José Nicolás Ballí, whose faith once blessed these sands.
Each Día de los Muertos, when the veil thins, the spirit returns in marigold fire to guide the souls of the departed home — a timeless bond between land and sea, past and present.
Starting bid
With the shimmering tail of a mermaid and the stripes of a zebra, the Zermaid glides through enchanted waters like a living dream. Said to appear only during moonlit tides, this mystical creature is known for guiding lost sailors home—or leading them on a wild chase through coral mazes. Elusive, elegant, and endlessly curious, the Zermaid is both guardian of the sea and keeper of wild, untamed magic.
