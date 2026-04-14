Cadillac Area YMCA

Hosted by

Cadillac Area YMCA

About this event

TEST - Dancing with the Y - Bill's Sandbox

1320 N Mitchell St

Cadillac, MI 49601, USA

Event Tickets
$85
Available until Sep 10

Dinner!
Live entertainment!

Support the YMCA!

Help decide the People’s Choice Award winner! 
You will be seated in the section of the dance team you are supporting. Tables seat 6 or 10 guests. dance teams will determine table seating assignments.

NOTE: tickets purchased AFTER September 10 will be $100, if tickets are still available.

Vote to Support the YMCA and Your Favorite Dance Team
$5

If you want your favorite dance team to win the coveted People's Choice Award you must vote! Votes are $5.00 each and unlimited. Vote NOW to get them ahead. Vote at the LIVE event and you just might help them secure the win!

Spotlight Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Six VIP event tickets
  • Acknowledgement from the stage
  • Logo displayed at the event.
  • Logo/name on all event marketing materials
  • All sponsorship levels can purchase event tickets for $85 each if available
  • Payment by invoice/check available. Payments due September 30
  • Contact Board Member, Robin Sims with any questions: [email protected]
Star Sponsor
$1,000
  • Four VIP event tickets
  • Acknowledgement from the stage
  • Logo displayed at the event.
  • Logo/name on all event marketing materials
  • All sponsorship levels can purchase event tickets for $85 each if available
  • Payment by invoice/check available. Payments due September 30
  • Contact Board Member, Robin Sims with any questions: [email protected]
Tinkle Sponsor
$500
  • Two VIP event tickets
  • Acknowledgement from the stage
  • Logo/name on all event marketing materials
  • All sponsorship levels can purchase event tickets for $85 each if available
  • Payment by invoice/check available. Payments due September 30
  • Contact Board Member, Robin Sims with any questions: [email protected]
Table Sponsorship
$300
  • Name in event program
  • Name on table at event
  • All sponsorship levels can purchase event tickets for $85 each if available
  • Payment by invoice/check available. Payments due September 30
  • Contact Board Member, Robin Sims with any questions: [email protected]
Purchase Tickets September 11 - October 9 (IF Available)
$100

Dinner!
Live entertainment!

Support the YMCA!

Help decide the People’s Choice Award winner! 
Tickets purchased AFTER September 10 may or may not be at the table or section of the dance team you are supporting.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!