TEST - Dancing with the Y - Bill's Sandbox

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About this event
Dinner!
Live entertainment!
Support the YMCA!
Help decide the People’s Choice Award winner!
You will be seated in the section of the dance team you are supporting. Tables seat 6 or 10 guests. dance teams will determine table seating assignments.
NOTE: tickets purchased AFTER September 10 will be $100, if tickets are still available.
If you want your favorite dance team to win the coveted People's Choice Award you must vote! Votes are $5.00 each and unlimited. Vote NOW to get them ahead. Vote at the LIVE event and you just might help them secure the win!
Dinner!
Live entertainment!
Support the YMCA!
Help decide the People’s Choice Award winner!
Tickets purchased AFTER September 10 may or may not be at the table or section of the dance team you are supporting.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!