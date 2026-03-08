TEST - Denver Does Tango! - TEST

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About this event
9pm-midnite, featuring the live orchestra "TANGOZO", social dancing, light snacks, and performances by your teachers.
Make it a "date night" to mingle with a new community, make friends, observe this amazing improvisational dance, and take your new embrace for a walk!
A beginner class for singles and couples, John & Jesica will keep it light and fun.
Saturday, 25-April, 8pm-9pm, just before the Gala
This will get you warmed up and comfortable taking a gentle walk around the dance floor--because Argentine Tango, at its roots, is a warm embrace and a gentle walk!
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2pm-2:50pm
Lorita and Paula
Beginner
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2pm-2:50pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
Beginner
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2pm-2:50pm
Mez and Julianne
Beginner
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3pm-3:50pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
Beginner
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3pm-3:50pm
Lorita and Paula
Intermediate/Advanced
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4pm-4:50pm
Grisha Nisnevich
Intermediate/Advanced
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4pm-4:50pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
Beginner
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4pm-4:50pm
John and Jesica
Beginner
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5pm-5:50pm
Open to all, we generally dance in the counter-clockwise path around the room that we call the ronda. We are gentle and kind with everyone!
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5pm-5:50pm
Vanessa Stephan
English y Espanol
Sunday, 4/26/2026
Grisha Nisnevich
Beginner
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 12pm-12:50pm
Lorita and Paula
Beginner
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1pm-1:50pm
Vanessa Stephan
Beginner
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1pm-1:50pm
Nick and Fiona
Beginner
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2pm-2:50pm
Nick and Fiona
Intermediate/Advanced
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2pm-2:50pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
Beginner
Enjoy the last dances and your new found skills. Replace fear and discouragement with confidence and curiosity.
We are all here. We are all together. Enjoy our precious moments!
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