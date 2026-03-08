Tango Colorado Inc

Hosted by

Tango Colorado Inc

About this event

TEST - Denver Does Tango! - TEST

1570 N Clarkson St

Denver, CO 80218, USA

Free Entrance to the Saturday Night Gala, 4/25, 9pm
Free

9pm-midnite, featuring the live orchestra "TANGOZO", social dancing, light snacks, and performances by your teachers.


Make it a "date night" to mingle with a new community, make friends, observe this amazing improvisational dance, and take your new embrace for a walk!

[Beginner] - Fancy Moves for Newcomers, 4/25, 8pm-9pm
Free

A beginner class for singles and couples, John & Jesica will keep it light and fun.


Saturday, 25-April, 8pm-9pm, just before the Gala


This will get you warmed up and comfortable taking a gentle walk around the dance floor--because Argentine Tango, at its roots, is a warm embrace and a gentle walk!

[Beginner] - "Ochos and the Walk"
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2pm-2:50pm

Lorita and Paula

Beginner

[Beginner] - "Walking to the Cross from the Ground Up"
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2pm-2:50pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

Beginner

[Beginner] - "Role Exploration: Both Sides of the Embrace"
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2pm-2:50pm

Mez and Julianne

Beginner

[Beginner] - Grace & Connection: Fluidity & Elegance
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3pm-3:50pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

Beginner

[Int/Adv] - Playful Milongas
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3pm-3:50pm

Lorita and Paula

Intermediate/Advanced

[Int/Adv] - Ganchos and Boleos: Finding Similarities
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4pm-4:50pm

Grisha Nisnevich

Intermediate/Advanced

[Beginner] - In the Moment: Pauses and Other Magic
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4pm-4:50pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

Beginner

[Beginner] - Mirroring, Matching and Musicality
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4pm-4:50pm

John and Jesica

Beginner

[Everyone!] Practica
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5pm-5:50pm

Open to all, we generally dance in the counter-clockwise path around the room that we call the ronda. We are gentle and kind with everyone!

[Beginner] - Essential Basic Figures - Figuras Geométricas
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5pm-5:50pm

Vanessa Stephan

English y Espanol


[Beginner] - The Turn: Technique and Variations
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026

Grisha Nisnevich

Beginner

[Beginner] - Double-Double: Ocho Cortado and Fun Timings
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 12pm-12:50pm

Lorita and Paula

Beginner

[Beginner] - Intro to the Cross System Powerhouse
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1pm-1:50pm

Vanessa Stephan

Beginner

[Beginner] - Fine Tuning Lead and Follow: Circles and Lines
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1pm-1:50pm

Nick and Fiona

Beginner

[Int/Adv] - Boleos and Killer Rhythms
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2pm-2:50pm

Nick and Fiona

Intermediate/Advanced

[Beginner] - Super Sequences for Emotional Musical Passages
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2pm-2:50pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

Beginner

[All Levels] - Practica with Our New-Found Friends
Free

Enjoy the last dances and your new found skills. Replace fear and discouragement with confidence and curiosity.


We are all here. We are all together. Enjoy our precious moments!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!