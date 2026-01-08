Test - Do Something Amateur Radio Club Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Join the Do Something Amateur Radio Club and become part of a dynamic community dedicated to learning, communication, and service. Membership includes access to exclusive benefits like:
Training, Workshops, and Events
Email Forwarding Service: [email protected]
Online Cloud Log Service
Community and Emergency Preparedness Support
Membership is active through December 31st each year, with a 2-week grace period for renewal. Your involvement helps support the club's goals, events, and outreach efforts, ensuring we continue making a difference in the community.
Become a member today and enjoy the full benefits of belonging to a thriving amateur radio club!
Valid for one year
Our Student Membership is available for students up to age 26. We understand the financial challenges of student life and want to make the club accessible to everyone.
Enjoy the same great benefits as a full member, including:
Training, Workshops, and Events
Email Forwarding Service: [email protected]
Online Cloud Log Service
Opportunities for Community Involvement and Skill Building
Membership expires on December 31st, with a 2-week grace period for renewal.
If you’d like to further support the club, you’re welcome to sign up for a full membership to contribute at a higher level and help fund more club activities and initiatives.
Valid for one year
Our Family Membership covers up to 2 adults and 2 children within one household, making it easy for families to participate together and enjoy all the benefits of the club.
This membership includes access to:
Training, Workshops, and Events
Email Forwarding Service: [email protected] for each member
Online Cloud Log Service
Opportunities for Community Involvement and Skill Building
The Family Membership is active through December 31st, with a 2-week grace period for renewal.
If you’d like to support the club further, you can enroll individual family members in Student or Full Memberships or add an additional donation to your Family Membership to help fund more activities and initiatives.
Join as a family and share the joy of amateur radio while building skills and contributing to the community!
Valid for one year
Get a personalized email forwarding address to @cq2.me that redirects messages to your personal email. This service is normally included with club membership but is available as an add-on for non-members. Stay connected and represent your call sign with a unique email identity!
Subscription Duration: Expires annually on December 31st
Grace Period: 2 weeks after expiration to renew
Keep your communications seamless with this convenient forwarding service!
Valid for one year
Access and manage your amateur radio logs from anywhere with our online Cloud Log service. Normally included with club membership, this service is available as an add-on for non-members, giving you a secure, convenient way to track contacts and log activities online.
Subscription Duration: Expires annually on December 31st
Grace Period: 2 weeks after expiration to renew
Stay organized and never miss a log entry with our reliable Cloud Log platform!
$
