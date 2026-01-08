Test - Do Something Amateur Radio Club Memberships

Our Family Membership covers up to 2 adults and 2 children within one household, making it easy for families to participate together and enjoy all the benefits of the club.



This membership includes access to:



Training, Workshops, and Events

Email Forwarding Service: [email protected] for each member

Online Cloud Log Service

Opportunities for Community Involvement and Skill Building

The Family Membership is active through December 31st, with a 2-week grace period for renewal.



If you’d like to support the club further, you can enroll individual family members in Student or Full Memberships or add an additional donation to your Family Membership to help fund more activities and initiatives.



Join as a family and share the joy of amateur radio while building skills and contributing to the community!