2026 Spring Fest Tickets Test

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About this event
INCLUDES:
Save on Spring Fest fun! Admission wristbands are required for each attendee (ages 4+). Tickets are required for all concessions and select activities. No cash accepted at booths. Additional tickets are $1 each at the event. Check posted menus for ticket pricing.
INCLUDES:
Save on Spring Fest fun! Admission wristbands are required for each attendee (ages 4+). Tickets are required for all concessions and select activities. No cash accepted at booths. Additional tickets are $1 each at the event. Check posted menus for ticket pricing.
Includes entry (opens at 5pm) and unlimited access to games and activities.*
Admission wristbands are required for all attendees (ages 4+).
*Specialty games and activities may require additional ticket purchase
Access the event early at 4pm!
Includes entry and unlimited access to games and activities.*
Admission wristbands are required for all attendees (ages 4+).
Who is Sensory-Friendly Early Admission for?
Our event features a special early sensory hour starting at 4pm. Sensory Hour is designed for guests who benefit from a calmer, low-stimulation environment. During this early access period, music is kept low, any artificial lighting is reduced, and noise restrictions are in place. A Sensory Hour Admission wristband provides full access to Spring Fest for the entire event, and NO GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS PURCHASE IS REQUIRED.
*Specialty games and activities may require additional ticket purchase
PRESALE SPECIAL: Get 10 tickets for the price of 7!
Tickets are the official Spring Fest currency! Use them for concessions and select special activities throughout the event. Each item requires a specific number of tickets.
Example Concession Ticket Pricing
• Hot dogs – 2 tickets
• Elotes – 2 tickets
• Chips – 1 ticket
• Sodas – 1 ticket
• Water – 1 ticket
• Sno cones – 2 tickets
• Popcorn – 1 ticket
• Pickles – 1 ticket
Pricing may vary and will be posted at participating booths.
Tickets are the official Spring Fest currency! Use them for concessions and select special activities throughout the event. Each item requires a specific number of tickets.
Example Concession Ticket Pricing
• Hot dogs – 2 tickets
• Elotes – 2 tickets
• Chips – 1 ticket
• Sodas – 1 ticket
• Water – 1 ticket
• Sno cones – 2 tickets
• Popcorn – 1 ticket
• Pickles – 1 ticket
Pricing may vary and will be posted at participating booths.
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