2026 Spring Fest Tickets Test

PRESALE SPECIAL: Get 10 tickets for the price of 7!

Tickets are the official Spring Fest currency! Use them for concessions and select special activities throughout the event. Each item requires a specific number of tickets.

Example Concession Ticket Pricing

• Hot dogs – 2 tickets

• Elotes – 2 tickets

• Chips – 1 ticket

• Sodas – 1 ticket

• Water – 1 ticket

• Sno cones – 2 tickets

• Popcorn – 1 ticket

• Pickles – 1 ticket

Pricing may vary and will be posted at participating booths.