Charter Oak Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Charter Oak Elementary PTO

About this event

2026 Spring Fest Tickets Test

8402 Poison Oak Rd

Temple, TX 76502, USA

BUNDLE & SAVE: General Admission + 10 Tickets
$12

INCLUDES:

  • 1 General Admission Wristband (5pm entry)
  • 10 Tickets

Save on Spring Fest fun! Admission wristbands are required for each attendee (ages 4+). Tickets are required for all concessions and select activities. No cash accepted at booths. Additional tickets are $1 each at the event. Check posted menus for ticket pricing.

BUNDLE & SAVE: Sensory Hour Early Admission + 10 Tickets
$12

INCLUDES:

  • 1 Sensory Early Admission Wristband (4pm entry)
  • 10 Tickets

Save on Spring Fest fun! Admission wristbands are required for each attendee (ages 4+). Tickets are required for all concessions and select activities. No cash accepted at booths. Additional tickets are $1 each at the event. Check posted menus for ticket pricing.

General Admission Wristband
$5

Includes entry (opens at 5pm) and unlimited access to games and activities.*
Admission wristbands are required for all attendees (ages 4+). 

*Specialty games and activities may require additional ticket purchase

Sensory-Friendly Early Admission Wristband
$5

Access the event early at 4pm! 
Includes entry and unlimited access to games and activities.*
Admission wristbands are required for all attendees (ages 4+). 

Who is Sensory-Friendly Early Admission for?
Our event features a special early sensory hour starting at 4pm. Sensory Hour is designed for guests who benefit from a calmer, low-stimulation environment. During this early access period, music is kept low, any artificial lighting is reduced, and noise restrictions are in place. A Sensory Hour Admission wristband provides full access to Spring Fest for the entire event, and NO GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. 

*Specialty games and activities may require additional ticket purchase

Ticket Bundle - 10 Tickets
$7

PRESALE SPECIAL: Get 10 tickets for the price of 7!
Tickets are the official Spring Fest currency! Use them for concessions and select special activities throughout the event. Each item requires a specific number of tickets.

Example Concession Ticket Pricing
• Hot dogs – 2 tickets
• Elotes – 2 tickets
• Chips – 1 ticket
• Sodas – 1 ticket
• Water – 1 ticket
• Sno cones – 2 tickets
• Popcorn – 1 ticket
• Pickles – 1 ticket

Pricing may vary and will be posted at participating booths.

Ticket Bundle - 5 Tickets (Copy)
$5

Tickets are the official Spring Fest currency! Use them for concessions and select special activities throughout the event. Each item requires a specific number of tickets.

Example Concession Ticket Pricing
• Hot dogs – 2 tickets
• Elotes – 2 tickets
• Chips – 1 ticket
• Sodas – 1 ticket
• Water – 1 ticket
• Sno cones – 2 tickets
• Popcorn – 1 ticket
• Pickles – 1 ticket

Pricing may vary and will be posted at participating booths.

Add a donation for Charter Oak Elementary PTO

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