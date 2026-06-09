TEST TEST TEST TEST EVENT Free - Supreme Grand Lodge

Mr. Modern Free Pageant.

Please read all documents to ensure detailed information is followed.

We are asking for your assistance with the following items to ensure all contestants are listed:

Please email us the form with the State King/ and or Queen registration information to

[email protected] by June 8, 2026, to receive the registration amenities.

In order to participate in Center Talent Night or walk in the Pageant on Saturday night and receive the

presentation bouquet, the contestant must register the minimum of the $100.00 registration.

NOTE: If your Pageant is held after this date, please submit the registration before the deadline

The final collection of funds will be Friday - June 26, 2026 - time and location TBA.

Pass the attached information on to your Grand King or Queen Contest Chairpersons.

We are encouraging all Grand Units to support our Scholarship Fund.

Again, State King or Queen must be registered to participate in

Talent Night or walk in the Saturday Pageant line up. No exceptions.







