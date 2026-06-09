TEST TEST TEST TEST EVENT Free - Supreme Grand Lodge

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About this event
Subordinate Lodge/Chapter Registration
Grand Lodge/Chapter Registration
Full page Ads only $120.00
Please read the guidelines
❑ All ads formatted 8.5 X 5.5
❑ JPG (Photo) ONLY – NO PDF Files
❑ Email Ad and receipt to [email protected]
❑ Email Subject line: IGC 2026 AD
NOTE: UNPAID ADS WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE JOURNAL
If additional information is needed regarding your ad, please contact
Sister DeBèy S. Rainey, (312) 800-Diva (3482)
Mr. Modern Free Pageant.
Please read all documents to ensure detailed information is followed.
We are asking for your assistance with the following items to ensure all contestants are listed:
Please email us the form with the State King/ and or Queen registration information to
[email protected] by June 8, 2026, to receive the registration amenities.
In order to participate in Center Talent Night or walk in the Pageant on Saturday night and receive the
presentation bouquet, the contestant must register the minimum of the $100.00 registration.
NOTE: If your Pageant is held after this date, please submit the registration before the deadline
The final collection of funds will be Friday - June 26, 2026 - time and location TBA.
Pass the attached information on to your Grand King or Queen Contest Chairpersons.
We are encouraging all Grand Units to support our Scholarship Fund.
Again, State King or Queen must be registered to participate in
Talent Night or walk in the Saturday Pageant line up. No exceptions.
Ms. Modern Free Pageant.
Please read all documents to ensure detailed information is followed.
We are asking for your assistance with the following items to ensure all contestants are listed:
Please email us the form with the State King/ and or Queen registration information to
[email protected] by June 8, 2026, to receive the registration amenities.
In order to participate in Center Talent Night or walk in the Pageant on Saturday night and receive the
presentation bouquet, the contestant must register the minimum of the $100.00 registration.
NOTE: If your Pageant is held after this date, please submit the registration before the deadline
The final collection of funds will be Friday - June 26, 2026 - time and location TBA.
Pass the attached information on to your Grand King or Queen Contest Chairpersons.
We are encouraging all Grand Units to support our Scholarship Fund.
Again, State King or Queen must be registered to participate in
Talent Night or walk in the Saturday Pageant line up. No exceptions.
Worshipful Masters & Worthy Matrons 1st Annual Black and White Scholarship Ball
Registration (MAY 16TH - JUNE 21ST)
Onsite Registration $125 + $10 SERVICE FEE (JUNE 22ND - 27th, 2026)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!