Modern Free And Accepted Masons

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Modern Free And Accepted Masons

About this event

TEST TEST TEST TEST EVENT Free - Supreme Grand Lodge

4355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA 30346, USA

Test TEST TEST Subordinate Lodge/Chapter Registration
Free

Subordinate Lodge/Chapter Registration

Test TEST TEST Grand Lodge/Chapter Registration
Free

Grand Lodge/Chapter Registration

Test TEST TEST Souvenir Journal Ad - FULL PAGE
Free

Full page Ads only $120.00

Please read the guidelines

❑ All ads formatted 8.5 X 5.5

❑ JPG (Photo) ONLY – NO PDF Files

❑ Email Ad and receipt to [email protected]

❑ Email Subject line: IGC 2026 AD

NOTE: UNPAID ADS WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE JOURNAL

If additional information is needed regarding your ad, please contact

Sister DeBèy S. Rainey, (312) 800-Diva (3482)


Test TEST TEST Mr. Modern Free 2026
Free

Mr. Modern Free Pageant.

Please read all documents to ensure detailed information is followed.

We are asking for your assistance with the following items to ensure all contestants are listed:

Please email us the form with the State King/ and or Queen registration information to

[email protected] by June 8, 2026, to receive the registration amenities.

In order to participate in Center Talent Night or walk in the Pageant on Saturday night and receive the

presentation bouquet, the contestant must register the minimum of the $100.00 registration.

NOTE: If your Pageant is held after this date, please submit the registration before the deadline

The final collection of funds will be Friday - June 26, 2026 - time and location TBA.

Pass the attached information on to your Grand King or Queen Contest Chairpersons.

We are encouraging all Grand Units to support our Scholarship Fund.

Again, State King or Queen must be registered to participate in

Talent Night or walk in the Saturday Pageant line up. No exceptions.



Test TEST TEST Ms. Modern Free 2026
Free

Ms. Modern Free Pageant.

Please read all documents to ensure detailed information is followed.

We are asking for your assistance with the following items to ensure all contestants are listed:

Please email us the form with the State King/ and or Queen registration information to

[email protected] by June 8, 2026, to receive the registration amenities.

In order to participate in Center Talent Night or walk in the Pageant on Saturday night and receive the

presentation bouquet, the contestant must register the minimum of the $100.00 registration.

NOTE: If your Pageant is held after this date, please submit the registration before the deadline

The final collection of funds will be Friday - June 26, 2026 - time and location TBA.

Pass the attached information on to your Grand King or Queen Contest Chairpersons.

We are encouraging all Grand Units to support our Scholarship Fund.

Again, State King or Queen must be registered to participate in

Talent Night or walk in the Saturday Pageant line up. No exceptions.



Test TEST TEST Black & White Scholarship Ball
Free

Worshipful Masters & Worthy Matrons 1st Annual Black and White Scholarship Ball

Test TEST TEST Registration (MAY 16TH - JUNE 21ST)
Free
Available until Jun 21

Registration (MAY 16TH - JUNE 21ST)

Test TEST TEST On-site Registration add $10
Free

Onsite Registration $125 + $10 SERVICE FEE (JUNE 22ND - 27th, 2026)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!