Albany County Fair Alumni Association

Hosted by

Albany County Fair Alumni Association

About this event

Test for Cash Only

3510 S 3rd St

Laramie, WY 82070, USA

Backyard Series
$150

The Backyard Series is designed for teams building experience before competing in the KCBS Master Series. Includes 20-amp service only.

Kid's Que
$15

This family favorite event will take place the night before the main BBQ, on Friday, July 24th.

RV Spot (Upgrade) - Thursday
$40

Dedicated 30-amp parking space that includes water and sewer. The lot sizes approximately 18'x60'.

RV Spot (Upgrade) - Friday
$40

Dedicated 30-amp parking space that includes water and sewer. The lot sizes approximately 18'x60'.

RV Spot (Upgrade) - Saturday
$40

Dedicated 30-amp parking space that includes water and sewer. The lot sizes approximately 18'x60'.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!