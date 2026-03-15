Test for Cash Only

About this event
The Backyard Series is designed for teams building experience before competing in the KCBS Master Series. Includes 20-amp service only.
This family favorite event will take place the night before the main BBQ, on Friday, July 24th.
Dedicated 30-amp parking space that includes water and sewer. The lot sizes approximately 18'x60'.
Dedicated 30-amp parking space that includes water and sewer. The lot sizes approximately 18'x60'.
Dedicated 30-amp parking space that includes water and sewer. The lot sizes approximately 18'x60'.
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