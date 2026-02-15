Test for Habbi Habbi

All it takes is a tap! Just turn on the magical Reading Wand and Tap; that's it! Habbi Habbi has bilingual books, flashcards, and puzzles. And every inch of our materials is tappable - the text, the illustration, even the white space. Tap to hear words, phrases, sound effects, or musical tunes. Kids think they're playing; Parents think they're learning. Our books are as intentional in content as they are beautiful - featuring themes like self reliance, worthiness, inclusion, empathy, and more. Our single magical, multilingual Wand works with any of our products (books, flashcards, puzzles) and any or languages. It can also be played in 3 modes: Bilingual mode, Target language only mode (Available in Chinese (Mandarin Simplified), Cantonese, Spanish, French, Korean, Hindi, Italian & Japanese), English only mode, so you can tailor your play based on your desired goals (valued at $150)!

Discover Habbi Habbi in 30 seconds: https://youtu.be/mH6idwNtc_U)

Learn more at our website: https://www.habbihabbi.com/