TEST Fore the Spit Golf Tournament Silent Auction by Save Popponesset Bay

Gift basket
$1

Gift basked including restaurant gift certificate & pasta.

merch bag
$2

Assortment of Spit merch

Stand Up Paddleboard
$5

Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard generously donated by Rideaway Kayak. Value is $400.

Day of Beauty Gift Basket
$5

Pamper Yourself with a Gift Certificates at area Salons

Universal Power Yoga
$5

One month of unlimited classes at Universal Power Yoga. May be used at any of their studios. Value $175

