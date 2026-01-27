⚾️ Hawks Night at the Phillies ⚾️

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NOTE: Each person attending much have a valid ticket. (Children under 2 do not need a ticket but must sit in the lap of an accompanying adult.) Tickets will be distributed the week of March 9th via the MLB Ballpark App.
NOTE: Each person attending much have a valid ticket. (Children under 2 do not need a ticket but must sit in the lap of an accompanying adult.) Tickets will be distributed the week of March 9th via the MLB Ballpark App.
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