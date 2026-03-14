ICCH Boys Gathering (New)

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Hillsboro, OR 97124, USA
Join us on April 5th for a special session with Sh. Asim Billoo as our guest speaker. Don’t miss this opportunity to benefit from an inspiring and meaningful discussion
Come to the masjid once a month to learn from Muslims who have been there, done that, but are still young enough to remember what it was like being in high school. Learn more about your deen, play sports and hang out with people your age, and become more attached to your community!
This program is designed to give young Muslim boys a place where they feel seen, supported, and inspired.
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