The Reading League Arizona Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 24, 2027
Join a community of like-minded educators; access to The Reading League Arizona professional development events; access to TRL-AZ recorded webinars of past events; TRL-AZ newsletter; The Reading League National newsletter
Valid until April 24, 2027
For members who are pre-service teachers or retired. All the same general membership benefits.
Valid until April 24, 2027
TRL-AZ provides scholarships, no questions asked. Scholarship members receive the same benefits as General Membership.
Valid until April 24, 2027
Includes General Membership benefits (if desired) and name included on TRL-AZ website. Supports the chapter by funding areas of highest need, such as scholarship memberships and professional development activities.
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