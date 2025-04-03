The Reading League Arizona

Offered by

The Reading League Arizona

About the memberships

The Reading League Arizona Memberships

General Membership
$25

Valid until April 24, 2027

Join a community of like-minded educators; access to The Reading League Arizona professional development events; access to TRL-AZ recorded webinars of past events; TRL-AZ newsletter; The Reading League National newsletter

Pre-Service Teacher/Retired Membership
$15

Valid until April 24, 2027

For members who are pre-service teachers or retired. All the same general membership benefits.

Scholarship Membership
Free

Valid until April 24, 2027

TRL-AZ provides scholarships, no questions asked. Scholarship members receive the same benefits as General Membership.

Supporting Member
$150

Valid until April 24, 2027

Includes General Membership benefits (if desired) and name included on TRL-AZ website. Supports the chapter by funding areas of highest need, such as scholarship memberships and professional development activities.

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