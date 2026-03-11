Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc
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Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc

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Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc

About this event

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TEST Miss Colorado/Miss Colorado's Teen 2026 Preliminary Thursday, June 11

Colorado School of Mines Bunker Auditorium 924 16th Street Golden

CO

Add a donation for Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc

$

Platinum - Row D
$40

Enjoy the preliminary from Row D

Platinum - Row E
$40

Enjoy the preliminary from Row E

Platinum - Row F
$40

Enjoy the preliminary from Row F

Platinum - Row G
$40

Enjoy the preliminary from Row G

Platinum - Row H
$40

Enjoy the preliminary from Row H

Gold - Row J
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row J.

Gold - Row K
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row K.

Gold - Row L
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row L.

Gold - Row M
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row M.

Gold - Row N
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row N.

Gold - Row O
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row O.

Gold - Row P
$35

Enjoy the preliminary show from the Row P.

Silver - Row Q
$30

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row Q.

Silver - Row R
$30

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row R.

Silver - Row S
$30

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row S.

Silver - Row T
$30

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row T.

Silver - Row U
$30

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row U.

Silver - Row V
$30

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row V.

Bronze - Row W
$25

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row W.

Bronze - Row X
$25

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row X.

Bronze - Row Y
$25

Enjoy the preliminary show from Row Y.

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