TEST: One Night. One Stage. An Evening of Jewish Music (copy)

About this event
Did you know a sponsorship gets you 2 complimentary tickets?
Learn more: https://www.templehbt.org/donations-one-night-one-stage#become-a-sponsor
A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.
Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception
The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM
Seating is general admission.
Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to redeem your complimentary One Stage seat.
Did you know a sponsorship gets you 2 complimentary tickets?
Learn more: https://www.templehbt.org/donations-one-night-one-stage#become-a-sponsor
A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.
Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception
The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM
Seating is general admission.
Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to redeem your complimentary One Stage seat.
At HBT, we believe finances should never be a barrier to participation. This concert is our major annual fundraiser — and every ticket purchase brings us closer to our $70,000 goal.
Thanks to our generous sponsors, we have a limited number of pay-as-you-go tickets available. This option is offered for our HBT community who contributes in so many ways.
Pay what you are able. The cost to run this event is approximately $55 per person. We invite you to give what you can — and if you're able to give more, your generosity makes it possible for others to attend.
Thank you for your treasure, your talent, and your time.
A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.
Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception
The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM
Seating is general admission.
This ticket is complimentary for sponsors of One Night. One Stage.
To redeem, enter the sponsor discount code included in your confirmation email at checkout.
One Stage Concert · Monday, May 4, 2026 Doors open at 6:45 PM · Dessert & Cheese Reception · Concert 7:30 PM · Ends ~9:30 PM
Seating is general admission.
Maximum 2 complimentary tickets per sponsorship
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!