TEST: One Night. One Stage. An Evening of Jewish Music (copy)

At HBT, we believe finances should never be a barrier to participation. This concert is our major annual fundraiser — and every ticket purchase brings us closer to our $70,000 goal.





Thanks to our generous sponsors, we have a limited number of pay-as-you-go tickets available. This option is offered for our HBT community who contributes in so many ways.





Pay what you are able. The cost to run this event is approximately $55 per person. We invite you to give what you can — and if you're able to give more, your generosity makes it possible for others to attend.





Thank you for your treasure, your talent, and your time.





A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.





Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception

The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM





Seating is general admission.



