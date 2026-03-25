Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

Hosted by

Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

About this event

TEST: One Night. One Stage. An Evening of Jewish Music (copy)

120 Corey St

West Roxbury, MA 02132, USA

One Stage - Member
$75

Did you know a sponsorship gets you 2 complimentary tickets?


Learn more: https://www.templehbt.org/donations-one-night-one-stage#become-a-sponsor


A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.


Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception

The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM


Seating is general admission.


Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to redeem your complimentary One Stage seat.

One Stage - Non-Member
$100

Did you know a sponsorship gets you 2 complimentary tickets?


Learn more: https://www.templehbt.org/donations-one-night-one-stage#become-a-sponsor


A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.


Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception

The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM


Seating is general admission.


Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to redeem your complimentary One Stage seat.

One Stage - Pay What You Are Able
Pay what you can

At HBT, we believe finances should never be a barrier to participation. This concert is our major annual fundraiser — and every ticket purchase brings us closer to our $70,000 goal.


Thanks to our generous sponsors, we have a limited number of pay-as-you-go tickets available. This option is offered for our HBT community who contributes in so many ways.


Pay what you are able. The cost to run this event is approximately $55 per person. We invite you to give what you can — and if you're able to give more, your generosity makes it possible for others to attend.


Thank you for your treasure, your talent, and your time.


A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Richie Barshay, and Levyosn.


Doors open at 6:45 PM — with a Dessert & Cheese Reception

The One Stage concert begins at 7:30 PM and ends ~9:30 PM


Seating is general admission.


Sponsor Complimentary Ticket
$100

This ticket is complimentary for sponsors of One Night. One Stage.


To redeem, enter the sponsor discount code included in your confirmation email at checkout.


One Stage Concert · Monday, May 4, 2026 Doors open at 6:45 PM · Dessert & Cheese Reception · Concert 7:30 PM · Ends ~9:30 PM


Seating is general admission.

Maximum 2 complimentary tickets per sponsorship

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!