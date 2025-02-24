Alumni Event at the Idaho Youth Summit 2025

6:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 Highlights:
Cruise on the Lake
Thursday Only :: Speaker Package
$50
9:30 AM - 10:00 PM, Thursday, June 9th, 2025 Highlights:
Break-Out Sessions
Alumni Family Group
Legacy Project
Speaker Keith L. Brown
Bonfire
Includes Lunch & Dinner
Wednesday & Thursday :: Legacy Package
$75
Cruise on the Lake
Break-Out Sessions
Alumni Family Group
Legacy Project
Speaker Keith L. Brown
Bonfire
Includes Lunch & Dinner
Add On :: Family Member
$25
Attendees are invited to bring family members for a $25 fee per guest. Family members are invited to join alumni-specific programming and meals, as well as enjoy the other amenities Lutherhaven has to offer such as mini golf, waterfront activities, basketball, hiking, and more!
Add On :: 30 Year Sweatshirt
$25
Get a Limited Edition 30-Year Idaho Youth Summit Sweatshirt!
Add a donation for Idaho Drug Free Youth
$
