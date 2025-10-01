Sponsorship and Naming Opportunities

Feature: Name permanently attached to the front of our home above the main entrance visible for all visitors and adoption, volunteer, and donor tours.
Advertising: Name or business will be tagged in all campaign social media posts and videos for two years, mentioned in our podcasts and emails, and featured at our new facility launch event !
Feature: Name permanently featured on 6x4’’ engraved plaque attached to bedroom door. 8.5x11’’ frame with your story hung in bedroom.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts and emails. Featured at our new facility launch event.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 6x4’’ engraved plaque displayed in room. 8.5x11’’ frame with your story displayed.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts and emails. Featured at our welcome home and launch event.
Name permanently featured in our Living Room in the heart of our home. Exclusively offered to our Board of Directors.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 2x4' engraved plaque hung in our Meet and Greet Room visible for all visitors.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 2x4' engraved plaque displayed above large display tv screens in welcome room. Option to provide content for our video loop.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 6x12'' engraved plaque hung in room above mural AND name painted into mural.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 6x12'' engraved plaque hung in kennel space.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 6x12'' engraved plaque hung in quiet loft.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 12x16'’ metal plaque displayed in our garden.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on a granite bench in our welcome garden.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name featured on 24x8'’ engraved plaque attached to exterior of Gym Building for one year visible for all traffic on River Road. 8.5x11’’ frame with your story hung in room.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts and emails.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 12x16'’ metal sign in parking area.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts and emails.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 2x4' engraved plaque displayed above memorial wall.
Advertising: Tagged in 1 year of campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 5x10'’ engraved plaque hung above laundry area.
Advertising: Tagged in some campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 5x10'’ engraved plaque hung in kitchen.
Advertising: Tagged in some campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name permanently featured on 5x10'’ engraved plaque hung in room.
Advertising: Tagged in some campaign social media posts.
Feature: Your dogs picture and name painted into our wall mural.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name permanently featured on 3x5'' plaque hung on or above crate.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name featured on a 3x5'' plaque hung on or next to dog run for one year
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name featured on a 6x8'’ metal sign at the entrance to our hiking path for one year.
Advertising: Tagged in some campaign social media posts.
Feature: Name featured on our 6x8 fence panels in our outdoor area visible for all visitors for one year.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name featured for 1 year on our outdoor sand pit featured on an outdoor 8.5x11 sign visible for all visitors.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name featured for 1 year on a plaque hung on wall above slat mill at our dog gym.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name featured for 1 year on a plaque hung on wall above sport gear stand at our dog gym.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
Feature: Name permanently featured on 4x6 metal plaque hung on our memorial wall.
Advertising: Mentioned at our welcome house
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing