Test raffle

Evergreen Park (IL) Alumni Chapter "2025-26 Cash Raffle"

Participation in the Evergreen Park (IL) Alumni Chapter (referred to here as EPA) "2025 Cash Raffle” constitutes your full and unconditional acceptance of, and agreement to be legally bound by, the rules of this raffle. The raffle will begin on December 1, 2025 at 12:01 Central Time and ends on February 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM Central Time. The date and time stamp on your E-Ticket from Zeffy represents the official time for this raffle. Raffle is open to adults 18 years of age and older. The drawing will be held on March 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM Central Time. E-Ticket holders will receive an email prior to the drawing in order to view the drawing. There will be one (1) prize awarded to the holder of the winning E-Ticket in the amount of $3,500. As an alternative, duly initiated members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc can select a Life Membership in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc in lieu of the cash prize. By purchasing an E-Ticket, each purchaser agrees to abide by the rules of this raffle. Raffle is subject to all applicable federal, state and municipal laws. Decisions of EPA as raffle sponsor with respect to all aspects of this raffle are final and binding on all E-Ticket purchasers. EPA reserves the right to withdraw or amend this raffle in any way, in the event of an error, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of EPA that interferes with the proper conduct of this raffle as contemplated by these rules. EPA will not be held liable for any failure of a website during the raffle; for any technical malfunctions or other problems related to telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment; nor will EPA be liable for any injury or damage to an E-Ticket purchasers computer resulting from their participation in this raffle.