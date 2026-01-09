Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

Vendor Ticket - Early Bird
$425
Available until May 1

Vendor ticket includes conference admission, access to special events, and three lunches for one person. One six-foot table is included, additional tables may be purchased below.

Additional Vendor Tables
$75

Please inquire to request more than four tables.  Limited vendor tables are available.

Scholasticus Social Sponsor
$500

Your logo display (created by CCLE) will be prominently featured at our Scholasticus Social with our high school aged youth and your representative is invited to attend the social. You will also receive additional recognition in our printed conference booklet.

Name Tag Sponsor
$500

Your name and logo are printed on all conference attendees’ name tags. You will also receive additional recognition in our printed conference booklet.

Beverage Station Sponsor
$500

Your logo display (created by CCLE) will be prominently featured at our conference beverage stations, featuring coffee and water during conference sessions. You will also receive additional recognition in our printed conference booklet.

Luncheon Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo display (created by CCLE) will be prominently highlighted at one of our conference luncheons. You will also receive recognition in our printed conference booklet. 

Dessert Reception Sponsor
$2,000

Your logo’d display (created by CCLE) will be prominently highlighted at our Dessert Reception, and the reception listing will feature your organization’s name. You will also receive recognition in our printed conference booklet and will be mentioned during announcements. Your representative will receive a complimentary conference ticket and five minutes to present during announcements.

Half Page Advertisement in Conference Booklet
$300

This color print booklet will be distributed to all conference attendees (estimated 500 people) at our July 2026 summer conference. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 4½” vertical.

Full Page Advertisement in Conference Booklet
$550

This color print booklet will be distributed to all conference attendees (estimated 500 people) at our July 2026 summer conference. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 10” vertical.

Half Page Ad in Classical Lutheran Education Journal
$300

This high-quality, color-print academic journal will be distributed to conference attendees at our July 2026 summer conference and will also be available for purchase through our website.  We expect this piece to have a long shelf life as a reference publication. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 4½” vertical.

Full Page Ad in Classical Lutheran Education Journal
$550

This high-quality, color-print academic journal will be distributed to conference attendees at our July 2026 summer conference and will also be available for purchase through our website.  We expect this piece to have a long shelf life as a reference publication. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 10” vertical.

