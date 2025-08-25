TEST TEMPLATE

Join in person in Cumberland, RI. Lunch is included in retreat fee. To book an overnight stay before or after your retreat, click More Details. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. To access scholarship rate (40% off retreat cost), use discount code SUPPORTED. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. KUSZ monastics use code MONASTIC.